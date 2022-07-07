July Gloom? How Does San Diego's Weekend Weather Look?



San Diegans planning to follow up their holiday weekend with more outdoor activities have a sunny future.

NBC 7's Sheena Parveen said on Thursday morning that, while cloudy skies returned overnight, skies will begin to clear around mid- to late morning on Thursday, with full sun this afternoon. Inland valleys will be a couple degrees warmer than on Wednesday, with temperatures similar to yesterday at the coast.

Coast: AM clouds, PM sun — mid to low 70s

Inland: Clouds to sun — low to mid 80s

Mountains: Sunny and breezy — mid to low 80s

Deserts: Sunny, hot — around 103

A warming trend is set to arrive over the weekend with more of an offshore flow. Saturday and Sunday, high temperatures will be a few degrees above normal for this time of the year, while next week still looks to be warm. San Diegans looking for wet weather won't see rain anytime soon.

Parveen's Forecast Headlines