Here Comes the Rain Again, San Diego

San Diego County will see scattered light showers Tuesday, with a chance of more precipitation later in the week

By Sheena Parveen and Aleah Jarin

San Diego County residents can expect scattered, light rain showers early on Tuesday.

The moisture will move in between 8-11 a.m., and the precipitation will clear by the afternoon commute, NBC 7's Sheena Parveen said.

Very little rainfall will accumulate, with some areas of the county receiving as much a tenth of an inch or so and less elsehwere. Chances of a thunderstorm are unlikely, according to Parveen

On Thursday, San Diego County may see more scattered showers, with chances that they will continue periodically through Friday morning.

The majority of rain is expected Thursday morning, when some runoff is possible, especially along the coastal slopes, NWS said. Heavier rain will fall in the mountains, with the lightest amounts expected over the deserts, according to NWS.

Temperatures will be coolest by the end of the week, with more chances of rain early next week, Parveen said.

