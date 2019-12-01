Sounds Like San Diego: Dec. 2

It's kinda funny trying to have a secret show with X, but eventually the band played at Wonderfront and didn't have to keep tonight's Casbah show a secret any longer. We've seen the band over the years as they've played big shows and little shows and all venues in between, and you'd think a Monday night would be a hard sell, but the show is a little bit earlier than usual, with doors at 8 p.m., so if you had to work over the holiday, this is a great way to spend your Monday night. Around town, Soda Bar hosts a comedy night, Deering Banjos hosts a special Dueling Banjos at the Holding Company and South Korean rapper Crucial Star plays at the Voodoo Room. If you're looking for a new adventure, music bar Metl, which took over the space of the Hopping Pig in downtown, opens its doors for a grand opening celebration.

Monday, Dec. 2:

X, Los Straitjackets @ Casbah

Grand Opening Party @ Metl Bar & Restaurant (6-11 p.m.)

Michael Blaustein, Jesse Egan, Nate Tatum, Steve Schusteck, Joshua Krepps, Alan Henderson @ Soda Bar

Deering Banjos presents Dueling Banjos Holiday Edition @ The Holding Company

Crucial Star, Slchld, Late Lee @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues

Board Games with Lorenzo @ Bar Pink

'80s Nite with DJ Junior @ The Merrow

Lady Zhaojun starring Li Yugang @ Civic Theatre

Whitney Shay @ Humphreys Backstage Live

Motown on Mondays @ The Office

King Diamond: the Institute North American Tour 2019 @ The Magnolia

Electric Waste Band @ Winston's

Blue Monday: Dark '80s Night @ Blonde

Julio De La Huerta @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel

Vinyl Night Open Table @ Border X Brewing

Bachata & Latin Dance @ Tio Leo's

So You Think You Can Dance Live 2019 @ Balboa Theatre

John Lowery @ De Oro Mine Co.

Andy & Nathan @ Martini's Above Fourth

Strictly Acoustic @ Navajo Live

Electric Relaxation: '90s Hip-Hop/Chill Beats @ Whistle Stop

Mic'd Up at Moonshine @ Moonshine Flats

Rosie's Jazz Jam with Louis V @ Rosie O'Grady's

Open Mic @ Lestat's

Game Night @ Henry's Pub

Open Mic with Jay Cain @ Mr. Peabody's

Mezcal Monday @ Kava Lounge

31 Flavors @ U-31

