Sounds Like San Diego: Dec. 2

If you had to work over the holiday, X's early Casbah show is a great way to spend your Monday

By Rosemary Bystrak

It's kinda funny trying to have a secret show with X, but eventually the band played at Wonderfront and didn't have to keep tonight's Casbah show a secret any longer. We've seen the band over the years as they've played big shows and little shows and all venues in between, and you'd think a Monday night would be a hard sell, but the show is a little bit earlier than usual, with doors at 8 p.m., so if you had to work over the holiday, this is a great way to spend your Monday night. Around town, Soda Bar hosts a comedy night, Deering Banjos hosts a special Dueling Banjos at the Holding Company and South Korean rapper Crucial Star plays at the Voodoo Room. If you're looking for a new adventure, music bar Metl, which took over the space of the Hopping Pig in downtown, opens its doors for a grand opening celebration. 

Monday, Dec. 2:

  • X, Los Straitjackets @ Casbah
  • Grand Opening Party @ Metl Bar & Restaurant (6-11 p.m.)
  • Michael Blaustein, Jesse Egan, Nate Tatum, Steve Schusteck, Joshua Krepps, Alan Henderson @ Soda Bar
  • Deering Banjos presents Dueling Banjos Holiday Edition @ The Holding Company
  • Crucial Star, Slchld, Late Lee @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
  • Board Games with Lorenzo @ Bar Pink
  • '80s Nite with DJ Junior @ The Merrow
  • Lady Zhaojun starring Li Yugang @ Civic Theatre
  • Whitney Shay @ Humphreys Backstage Live
  • Motown on Mondays @ The Office
  • King Diamond: the Institute North American Tour 2019 @ The Magnolia
  • Electric Waste Band @ Winston's
  • Blue Monday: Dark '80s Night @ Blonde
  • Julio De La Huerta @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
  • Vinyl Night Open Table @ Border X Brewing
  • Bachata & Latin Dance @ Tio Leo's 
  • So You Think You Can Dance Live 2019 @ Balboa Theatre
  • John Lowery @ De Oro Mine Co.
  • Andy & Nathan @ Martini's Above Fourth
  • Strictly Acoustic @ Navajo Live
  • Electric Relaxation: '90s Hip-Hop/Chill Beats @ Whistle Stop
  • Mic'd Up at Moonshine @ Moonshine Flats
  • Rosie's Jazz Jam with Louis V @ Rosie O'Grady's
  • Open Mic @ Lestat's
  • Game Night @ Henry's Pub
  • Open Mic with Jay Cain @ Mr. Peabody's
  • Mezcal Monday @ Kava Lounge
  • 31 Flavors @ U-31

Rosemary Bystrak is the publicist for the Casbah and writes about the San Diego music scene, events and general musings about life in San Diego on San Diego: Dialed In. Follow her updates on Twitter or contact her directly.

