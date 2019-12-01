Sounds Like San Diego: Dec. 2

It's kinda funny trying to have a secret show with X, but eventually the band played at Wonderfront and didn't have to keep tonight's Casbah show a secret any longer. We've seen the band over the years as they've played big shows and little shows and all venues in between, and you'd think a Monday night would be a hard sell, but the show is a little bit earlier than usual, with doors at 8 p.m., so if you had to work over the holiday, this is a great way to spend your Monday night. Around town, Soda Bar hosts a comedy night, Deering Banjos hosts a special Dueling Banjos at the Holding Company and South Korean rapper Crucial Star plays at the Voodoo Room. If you're looking for a new adventure, music bar Metl, which took over the space of the Hopping Pig in downtown, opens its doors for a grand opening celebration.
Monday, Dec. 2:
- X, Los Straitjackets @ Casbah
- Grand Opening Party @ Metl Bar & Restaurant (6-11 p.m.)
- Michael Blaustein, Jesse Egan, Nate Tatum, Steve Schusteck, Joshua Krepps, Alan Henderson @ Soda Bar
- Deering Banjos presents Dueling Banjos Holiday Edition @ The Holding Company
- Crucial Star, Slchld, Late Lee @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
- Board Games with Lorenzo @ Bar Pink
- '80s Nite with DJ Junior @ The Merrow
- Lady Zhaojun starring Li Yugang @ Civic Theatre
- Whitney Shay @ Humphreys Backstage Live
- Motown on Mondays @ The Office
- King Diamond: the Institute North American Tour 2019 @ The Magnolia
- Electric Waste Band @ Winston's
- Blue Monday: Dark '80s Night @ Blonde
- Julio De La Huerta @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Vinyl Night Open Table @ Border X Brewing
- Bachata & Latin Dance @ Tio Leo's
- So You Think You Can Dance Live 2019 @ Balboa Theatre
- John Lowery @ De Oro Mine Co.
- Andy & Nathan @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Strictly Acoustic @ Navajo Live
- Electric Relaxation: '90s Hip-Hop/Chill Beats @ Whistle Stop
- Mic'd Up at Moonshine @ Moonshine Flats
- Rosie's Jazz Jam with Louis V @ Rosie O'Grady's
- Open Mic @ Lestat's
- Game Night @ Henry's Pub
- Open Mic with Jay Cain @ Mr. Peabody's
- Mezcal Monday @ Kava Lounge
- 31 Flavors @ U-31
