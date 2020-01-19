On Monday we celebrate the great Martin Luther King Jr. For many of us, that also means a three-day weekend, which in turn means you have no excuses why you can't get out and rock to some live music on Sunday night. At the House of Blues, get some psychobilly in your life with the return of Reverend Horton Heat. With the Buttertones and The Paladins as support, this is an amazing top to bottom bill and should satisfy that rock, swing and twang all in one night. Your local options include the great Coda Reactor at Casbah, and Tularosa, the latest project of the Weiss brothers, at Soda Bar. And, of course, many of the clubs that are usually only poppin' on Fridays and Saturdays will be in effect, including Parq, which has a special appearance by Tyga.

Sounds Like San Diego: Jan. 19, 2020