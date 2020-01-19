On Monday we celebrate the great Martin Luther King Jr. For many of us, that also means a three-day weekend, which in turn means you have no excuses why you can't get out and rock to some live music on Sunday night. At the House of Blues, get some psychobilly in your life with the return of Reverend Horton Heat. With the Buttertones and The Paladins as support, this is an amazing top to bottom bill and should satisfy that rock, swing and twang all in one night. Your local options include the great Coda Reactor at Casbah, and Tularosa, the latest project of the Weiss brothers, at Soda Bar. And, of course, many of the clubs that are usually only poppin' on Fridays and Saturdays will be in effect, including Parq, which has a special appearance by Tyga.
Sounds Like San Diego: Jan. 19, 2020
- Coda Reactor, Shield of Snakes, Omega Three @ Casbah
- Reverend Horton Heat, the Buttertones, The Paladins @ House of Blues
- Tularosa, The Cedar Shakers @ Soda Bar
- Tyga @ Parq
- Celebrating Rey Vinole with his Big Band @ Dizzy's
- Uptown Rhythm Makers @ Panama 66
- Shawn Whittaker, Infantectomy, Speculum, Incel Cis Male @ Tower Bar
- Josh Gallagher @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
- Suspicious Grits, Modern Day Moonshine @ The Kraken
- Mobile Deathcamp, Stolen Souls, Cryptic @ Brick By Brick
- Rat Sabbath, with DJ Ratty @ Bar Pink
- Clam Jam, with Doc Martin, Lee Reynolds, Memo Rex, Serene Dion @ Quartyard
- Lillias White @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Los Muecas, Los Apson @ Moonshine Flats
- Cowgirls From Hell, Sergulath, Karcist, Hellfire Blackout @ Winston's (4 p.m.)
- Jazz Jam @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Poesia Acustica in California @ The Holding Company
- Spectrum: A Diverse Dance Party @ Blonde
- DJ Moniloca & the Chulita Vinyl Club @ Border X Brewing
- The Stand Back Blues Band @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (1-5 p.m.)
- Josh Gallagher @ House of Blues (10 a.m.)
- House of Blues Gospel Brunch @ House of Blues (9 a.m., 12 p.m.)
- Salsa Sundays @ Queen Bee's
- Deep Tech SD 1 Year Anniversary @ Kava Lounge
- Reggae Sunday @ U-31
- Uptown Top Ranking, with Tribe of Kings @ The Office
- Miss Demeanor @ Navajo Live
- Martin Luther King Jr. Jazz Fest, featuring DJ John Phillips @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (5 p.m.)
- Jose Sinatra's OB-o-ke @ Winston's
- Reggae Sunday @ Spin