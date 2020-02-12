True Confessional

Sounds Like San Diego: Feb.12, 2020

Just a few years ago, I was escorted to the belly of the House of Blues to interview Dashboard Confessional frontman Chris Carrabba, and I was so nervous. I'd seen the band in the early aughts, but the resurgence of "emo" seemed to relaunch the band and others within the genre, and I didn't know what to expect. Right away, Carrabba set me at ease with his kind and friendly demeanor, and when the camera started rolling, we chatted so naturally that by the end, I was sure we were BFFs. Of course, we're not, but it speaks to why this band has endured for 20 years. Fans feel not only a closeness to the lyrics and musicianship, but to the musicians themselves, who have worn their hearts on their sleeves for fans for two decades. Wednesday is the second of their two sold-out nights at the Observatory, and I can't wait to feel the magic again. Around town, Ottmar Liebert brings his beautiful guitar stylings to a sold-out show at the Belly Up, That 1 Guy showcases his one-man band at the Casbah, and the Nashville-based singer/songwriter extraordinaire Ward Davis plays at Soda Bar.