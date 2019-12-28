Steve’s Universe

There was a time when Big Sandy & His Flyrite Boys held the record for having played the Casbah more than any other band in the club's nearly-31-year history. Whether that record holds I can't be sure, but it certainly holds that it's always a great night of nostalgia and good people gathering for great music when they perform at the club. Meanwhile, Steve Poltz picked up and left San Diego for Nashville, but it doesn't make him any less of a hometown hero and tonight he plays a special show at Baja Fog House Concerts. Over at Soda Bar, local electro-pop act Twin Ritual take the stage, and Stick Figure play the second of two sold-out nights at the Belly Up. If you're in North County or feel like making the trek, you can't go wrong with Lou Niles' In Your Neighborhood series, which features the Lover the Liar and Pinkeye.

Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019: