Steve’s Universe

There was a time when Big Sandy & His Flyrite Boys held the record for having played the Casbah more than any other band in the club's nearly-31-year history. Whether that record holds I can't be sure, but it certainly holds that it's always a great night of nostalgia and good people gathering for great music when they perform at the club. Meanwhile, Steve Poltz picked up and left San Diego for Nashville, but it doesn't make him any less of a hometown hero and tonight he plays a special show at Baja Fog House Concerts. Over at Soda Bar, local electro-pop act Twin Ritual take the stage, and Stick Figure play the second of two sold-out nights at the Belly Up. If you're in North County or feel like making the trek, you can't go wrong with Lou Niles' In Your Neighborhood series, which features the Lover the Liar and Pinkeye.
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019:
- Big Sandy & His Flyrite Boys, Deke Dickerson & the Whippersnappers, the Johnny Deadly Trio @ Casbah
- Steve Poltz @ Baja Fog House Concerts
- Twin Ritual, Paper Foxes, Wsprgrl, ALX @ Soda Bar
- Stick Figure, Iya Terra @ Belly Up (SOLD OUT)
- DJ Mike Delgado @ Bar Pink
- Strung From the Sky, Crooked Nuns, Death Boys, The Calvins @ Ken Club
- Booty Bassment with DJs Dmitri & Rob @ Whistle Stop
- Unwind Yourself with DJ Claire @ Whistle Stop (Happy Hour 5pm)
- Brian Levy 4tet with Mikan Zlatkovich @ Dizzy's
- The Crystal Method, Keith Sweaty x Lorna Dune, Omega Squad @ Music Box
- In Your Neighborhood with Lou Niles ft. the Lover the Liar, Pinkeye @ Pour House (8:30 p.m.)
- The Sick String Outlaws @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (1-4 p.m.)
- Band of Gringos, Broads, DJ Green T, DJ Miss Dust, DJ Mancat @ The Holding Company
- Transmission: End of the Year 80s New Order Dance Night @ Space
- Psydecar, Dese Rhythm Project, Jahbone @ Winston's (9:30 p.m.)
- Through Being Cool @ Blonde
- Euphoria Brass Band @ Panama 66
- Thread The Lariat, Mandala, Silent Vice, Art Disposal, Bummer Dreams, Wanted Noise @ Soma
- The Honky's @ Pour House (5 p.m.)
- Grim Jim @ Seven Grand
- Che Cafe Minfest with Ikana, Moonfuzz, 4th N Cedar, the Rinds, Small Talk, Blunites
- Okay, Whatever, Sideyard @ Che Cafe
- Old School @ Fast Times
- Joe Guevara's Be A Star Piano Bar @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (5-8 p.m.)
- Rip Carson @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado (9 p.m.)
- Holiday Hangover Night 2 with the Cured, Arena, So Madonna @ House of Blues
- Country Brunch Live with Farm Truck @ House of Blues (10 a.m.)
- Soulfire @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Gut Punch, Jumped In, Last Option @ Tower Bar
- HappyRon, Trains Across the Sea, Heather Marie @ La Mesa Spacebar (6:30 p.m.)
- Exit 6 @ De Oro Mine Co
- Piatt Pund @ Lestat's
- Jim Brickman: A Christmas Celebration @ Balboa Theatre
- The Outliers @ Moonshine Beach
- Yankton Live @ Moonshine Flats
- The Travel Agents @ Winston's (5 p.m.)
- Eternal Night: Goth, industrial, EDM DJs @ Til-Two Club
- Sophia Alone @ Mr. Peabody's (4 p.m.)
- Hazmatt @ Mr. Peabody's (8 p.m.)
- Death By Stereo with Pulley, Chaser, Roman Watchdogs @ Brick By Brick
- Buss @ The Rabbit Hole
- Custard Pie @ Wildwood Crossing
- 5NSLIME, Esposito, Riston Diggs, Wicked Echoes, FFUM @ The Merrow
- Steph Johnson @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- Strictly Business w/DJs Heminguey & EdRoc @ The Office
- Taryn Donath Duo @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Lafayette Blues Band & Friends @ 710 Beach Club (7-10 p.m.)
- Rock of Ages, Rare Form — 710's 30th Anniversary Party @ 710 Beach Club (11 p.m.)
- Jemille Vialet Gig @ Park & Rec
- Jimi Nelson Band @ Renegade
- "Art of Flamenco" Dinner Show @ Cafe Sevilla
- DJ Junior theDISCOpunk @ U-31
- Cumbia Night with DJ Viejo Lowbo @ Border X Brewing
- Wild Nights @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (9 p.m.)
- Michele Lundeen @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (5 p.m.)
- Caliber, DJ Annalyze @ V Lounge, Viejas Casino
- The Verge, DJ Annalyze @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino
- Pacali Roots, Burnin Up @ Manhattan Bar
- Butts Ta Nuts with DJs Jason Waterfalls, Julz, Kev Mighty @ El Dorado
- She Says So @ The Kraken
- SAYMYNAME @ Bassmnt
- Beats By Che @ FLUXX
- LED presents: Medasin @ Spin
- Hotel Garuda @ Bang Bang
- Oceans, American Idiots, Anthem @ Navajo Live
- Savi @ Omnia
- Direct @ Parq
- DJ Dynamiq @ Oxford Social, Pendry Hotel
- Rhythm Nation San Diego Pre New Year Boogie @ Kava Lounge