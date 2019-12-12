Thick as Thieves

I've got to say that we've had an abundance of great shows this week, so maybe that pre-holiday dry spell isn't going to hit soon after all. At the Belly Up, Thievery Corporation return for another sold-out show. They were just here for Wonderfront Festival, so it's hard to know just how many core musicians versus guest singers will perform at their headlining show, but they always keep it interesting time and time again, which always makes them a hot ticket in town. Meanwhile, Casbah is sold out, too, with pop-punk giants Bayside. These guys have been through it together, particularly with the loss of their drummer to an automotive collision in the early oughts. Their fans have stuck with them and have shown strong support with their eighth and latest studio release, "Interrobang," and the Casbah is definitely one of the smallest venues on the tour so this will be an extra special show. Around town, Trevor McSpadden plays this week's Seaport Sessions, Too $hort makes an appearance at the Holding Company, and Epitaph artist Ariel View play Soda Bar.
Sounds Like San Diego: Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019:
- Seaport Sessions with Trevor McSpadden @ Seaport Village (music 5-6, 7-8 p.m.)
- Thievery Corporation, Brazilian Girls @ Belly Up (SOLD OUT)
- Bayside, Capstan @ Casbah (SOLD OUT)
- Ariel View, Erin Anne @ Soda Bar
- DJ Grimm @ Bar Pink
- Jazz Night @ North Park Brewing Company
- Shindigs, La Boogie Buena, Thunder Bump @ Space
- Worth (Dirtybird) with Joe Pea, Oren, Delos @ Blonde
- Waka @ Fast Times (9 p.m.)
- Etienne Charles: Creole Christmas @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- La Dispute, Touche Amore @ House of Blues
- Too $hort @ The Holding Company
- Camarada presents Holiday Magic with Jackie Foster @ The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center
- Boomboxx Thursdays with Crowd Collective @ U-31
- Farmtruck with Ginger Cowgirl @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Khemmis, Un, Garth Algar @ Brick by Brick
- Celebrate Frank Sinatra's Birthday with Chance Tobar @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Jimmy Ruelas @ Seven Grand
- BJ Jezbera (Trio) @ De Oro Mine Co
- Open Jam Session @ Winston's (6-9 p.m.)
- Steaksauce Mustache, Braggers, Jumped In, and more! @ Til-Two Club
- Becca Jay Band @ Rabbit Hole
- Joe Guevara Solo @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado
- Dig Deeper with DJ Qure @ The Office
- Three Lane Live/Line Dancing Lessons @ Moonshine Flats
- Bill Caballero Latin Jam @ Border X Brewing
- James Allen @ Mr. Peabody's
- Chloe Birthday Bash @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Open Jam with Jeff Ousley @ Navajo Live
- Gino & the Lone Gunmen @ Tio Leo's
- Electric Relaxation: Golden Era and 2000s Hip-Hop/R&B @ Manhattan Bar
- Les Allen & City Limits Band @ Renegade
- Garage Mahal presents Dethsurf, 30 House @ 710 Beach Club
- Don't Stop the Groove with Mister Hek & Profile @ El Dorado