Thick as Thieves

I've got to say that we've had an abundance of great shows this week, so maybe that pre-holiday dry spell isn't going to hit soon after all. At the Belly Up, Thievery Corporation return for another sold-out show. They were just here for Wonderfront Festival, so it's hard to know just how many core musicians versus guest singers will perform at their headlining show, but they always keep it interesting time and time again, which always makes them a hot ticket in town. Meanwhile, Casbah is sold out, too, with pop-punk giants Bayside. These guys have been through it together, particularly with the loss of their drummer to an automotive collision in the early oughts. Their fans have stuck with them and have shown strong support with their eighth and latest studio release, "Interrobang," and the Casbah is definitely one of the smallest venues on the tour so this will be an extra special show. Around town, Trevor McSpadden plays this week's Seaport Sessions, Too $hort makes an appearance at the Holding Company, and Epitaph artist Ariel View play Soda Bar.

Sounds Like San Diego: Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019: