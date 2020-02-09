Bask in the Begonia Buzz

At first listen, it's hard not to immediately compare the vocal stylings of Canadian powerhouse Begonia to other big voices, like Adele, or even our own local Shelbi Bennett, but whomever you might think she sounds like, it's hard not to immediately want to hear more, which is why Soda Bar is probably a pretty great option for your Sunday night. Of course, you could also opt for the lazy Sunday in Balboa Park with the funk jam at Panama 66, get your local punk fix at the Casbah with Corporate Citizen, or see legend and Grammy-winner Poncho Sanchez at the Belly Up, but know that across the board, there are better ways to spend the night than being plopped on the couch wondering who the stars are wearing.
Sounds Like San Diego: Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
- Begonia, Wsprgrl, Ingonoir & Snapghost @ Soda Bar
- Poncho Sanchez, Los Hermanos Arango @ Belly Up
- Corporate Citizen, War Fever, Them Cuts @ Casbah
- Sundays in the Park: A Funky Music Jam Session @ Panama 66
- Rat Sabbath with DJ Ratty @ Bar Pink
- Reggae Sundaze with Thrive, Soulwise, Ease Up @ The Holding Company
- The Glorious Sons, Des Rocs @ Music Box
- Andean Information Network Benefit with Gritos, Shell Shocks, Redwoods, Bent Blue @ Che Cafe
- Country Brunch Live with the Sickstring Outlaws @ House of Blues
- The Pushpins @ Fast Times
- BeatJackers, Chad Carrier, Alexa Jones @ Bancroft Bar
- Keep It On The DL @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Showstoppers Talent Contest: Battle of the Champions @ The Merrow (5 p.m.)
- Jazz Jam @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Spring Love: '80s & '90s Freestyle Dance Party ft. DJs Boogie Man, Josexxx, Mars, Amnesia @ Blonde
- Jazz Jam @ Wildwood Crossing
- True Stories @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado
- Grass, The Edge @ The Kraken
- The Sickstring Outlaws @ Crossroads, House of Blues (FREE)
- Salsa Sundays @ Queen Bee's (All Ages)
- Scrapper, the Stalins of Sound, Batlords @ Tower Bar
- RAW & Kemst MC! with Supporting acts iLLtech, BitCrusher, Boh Curly & Shady J @ Kava Lounge
- Sue Palmer & the January Berry Band @ Tio Leo's
- Backyard Boogie @ Park & Rec
- Jazz Jam with Anthony Ortega @ Mr. Peabody's
- Da Vu Mung Xuan Giap Tuat @ Sycuan Casino
- Reggae Sunday @ U-31
- Uptown Top Ranking @ The Office
- Patrick Yandall with DJ John Phillips @ Humphreys Backstage Live (7 p.m.)