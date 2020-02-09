Bask in the Begonia Buzz

At first listen, it's hard not to immediately compare the vocal stylings of Canadian powerhouse Begonia to other big voices, like Adele, or even our own local Shelbi Bennett, but whomever you might think she sounds like, it's hard not to immediately want to hear more, which is why Soda Bar is probably a pretty great option for your Sunday night. Of course, you could also opt for the lazy Sunday in Balboa Park with the funk jam at Panama 66, get your local punk fix at the Casbah with Corporate Citizen, or see legend and Grammy-winner Poncho Sanchez at the Belly Up, but know that across the board, there are better ways to spend the night than being plopped on the couch wondering who the stars are wearing.

Sounds Like San Diego: Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020