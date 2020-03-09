SoundDiego Podcast EP2: Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina

Little Hurricane are one of San Diego's greatest musical exports — they've won multiple San Diego Music Awards over the past decade and have a devoted fan base that spans the world. Their latest album, "Love Luck," is fantastic (it's currently up for Best Blues Album and Album of the Year at this year's SDMAs) and ranks up there as one of, if not the best, records the indie-rock duo has released to date. Visit LittleHurricaneMusic.com and stay in the know about their upcoming tour dates, music and news.

Listen and subscribe to the SoundDiego Podcast on your favorite podcasting platform:

https://art19.com/shows/sounddiego/episodes/8f785c0e-47c5-4190-89b6-1061c97d08ed

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher

Episode 3 Show Notes:

After hearing about Little Hurricane's show at the fair, are you wondering what the difference is between a sound technician and an audio engineer? Well, sound technicians are responsible for hooking up and managing all the different sounds coming from the stage and making them listenable for an audience. An audio engineer is usually found in a music studio working alongside a producer to get each individual element of a song to sound as good -- or as unique -- as the producer and artist desires.

Want to see CC puttin' her culinary skills to a different kind of use? Here's an acoustic version of Little Hurricane's "Blood Boil," live from their kitchen!

Go back in time and experience CC's very first concert: Here's a full recording of Soundgarden's Nov. 9, 1996 show at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom!

Have you heard Little Hurricane's acoustic rendition of Counting Crows' "A Long December" yet? Check it out here. And peep a famous "Friends" star in the original video here.

Bill Withers' classic song, "Ain't No Sunshine," was the subject of CC's second A or B Side question — if our discussion about how many times Withers sang "I know, I know, I know" in it didn't sound immediately familiar, listen to it here now. He says it 26 times!

The last A or B Side question might've been a tad confusing for listeners who don't know Pink Floyd's classic song "Money." Hear it in full here and listen for the little interview spoken-word snippets toward the end.

Be sure to join us for a new episode of the SoundDiego Podcast every Monday. Upcoming guests include P.O.D.'s Sonny Sandoval, Soda Bar's Cory Stier, NBC 7's Catherine Garcia, About San Diego's Ken Kramer, San Diego acclaimed rapper and more! Thanks for listening, and until next time, enjoy the music.

If you enjoyed this episode of the SoundDiego Podcast, subscribe, rate and review us on your favorite podcasting platform:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher

The SoundDiego Podcast is executive produced by Eric Page, hosted by Dustin Lothspeich (reach him here), and edited by Matthew Lewis.