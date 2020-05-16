The SoundDiego Podcast welcomes Justine Epstein, owner of North Park's Verbatim Books, on this week's episode. Since opening in 2015, Verbatim has become a go-to destination for bookworms from San Diego and out- of-towners, as well as local authors and musicians who stop in for the occasional in-store performances. Verbatim is closed due to the pandemic but will be reopening when the government makes it clear that it's safe to do so. Until you can stop in personally, head over to Verbatim-Books.com and keep up-to-date with everything happening with the shop.

Listen to Episode 13 here: https://art19.com/shows/sounddiego/episodes/cb00b900-392e-45ce-b04a-f22762a78c14

Listen/subscribe to the SoundDiego Podcast on your favorite podcasting platform:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher

We wish we could peruse the multitude of shelves at Verbatim Books but until then, you can soak up the sounds of the shop's 75-hour Spotify playlist.

Epstein may not be totally sold on Bruce Springsteen, but after learning he wrote the music for Patti Smith's huge single, "Because the Night," she might be changing her tune on The Boss. Check it out for yourself.

Do yourself and broaden your literary horizons with a couple of our favorite local musicians/authors, the Casbah's Ben Johnson (check out his books here) and Bit Maps' Drew Andrews (check out his work here).

Epstein's first album purchase (and one of SoundDiego host Dustin Lothspeich's all-time favorite records) was the Smashing Pumpkins' "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness" — here's a great look back by Billy Corgan in Rolling Stone on the epic 1995 double-album's legacy.

Wanna read Carrie Brownstein's interview with Eddie Vedder for The Believer? Knock yourself out at this link.

This episode's Spotlight song of the week is the San Diego Music Award-winning singer/songwriter John Meeks and his song "Jungle Kook." Head over to his Bandcamp page to buy some music or merch, and support him in these difficult times.

San Diego Music Awards fixture plays Tin Can Friday, but we caught up with him in Little Italy.

Join us for a new episode of the SoundDiego Podcast every Saturday morning. Upcoming guests on the pod include B-Side Players' Karlos Paez, San Diego mashup star Elise Trouw, Nine Inch Nails' Ilan Rubin, Voice of San Diego's Scott Lewis and the mayor of local music, 91x's Tim Pyles! Thanks for listening, and until next time, enjoy the music.

