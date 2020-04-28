SoundDiego Pandemic Playlist No. 4 Hits Different

It's the latest Pandemic Playlist -- No. 4 -- for your enjoyment; something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue -- not really, but it's a playlist, and I curated it for you. San Diego. because you are San Diegan's and we rule. Now stay home, listen to our YouTube playlist and wait it out with a mask.

"Sink or Swim," by Berkley Hart: One of SD's seminal acoustic duos with incredible harmonies, these guys are prolific going back to Jeff Berkley's first band, The Cry. Jeff is also a critically acclaimed producer, so check out his work or support the band here.

"Haunted Hop," by the Creepy Creeps: The band plays a live show that isn't easily forgotten. These guys take surf rock and add their own twist. You just never know who they might be dressed up as when they arrive -- and look out for their Lucha Libre-mask wearing dancer that gets the party started. Here's one way to support the Creepy Creeps.

"Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin'," by the Schizophonics: This video was shot during the band's New Zealand tour in May and June 2019 of last year and shows you how they aren't just our little local band anymore; they're world travelers, rock & roll disciples. Sadly, they were on their way to Japan when this all happened and had to return immediately. The Schizophonics are rock & roll personified!

"Blue Ether," by the Loons: The band members are psychedelic-rock torchbearers for many years here in San Diego. "Blue Ether" is the B-side of "Saturday's Son." a 7-inch vinyl release on Dirty Water Records, out of the UK. Help out the band by ordering an issue of their magazine from ugly-things.com, "the ultimate rock & roll read, bringing you wild sounds from past dimensions, from times when rock & roll was young, daring, dangerous and vital. Passionate, informed, insightful, in-depth coverage of the overlooked music of the 1950s, ’60s, ’70s & beyond. Now in our 37th year." The site is produced by Mike and Anja Stax, the leaders of the Loons.

"Remance," by Mdrn Hstry: A beach party band that mixes many sounds -- I really can't pin them down -- but Mdrn Hstry do bring the party. The video was shot at Bar Pink, where they were slated to play SoundDiego LIVE in March before the pandemic hit. Try mdrnhstry.com for more pleasures from Mdrn Hstry.

"Little Droid Man," by Kitty Plague: It's almost May the Fourth Be With You, so from SD's finest nerdcore band, I give you a song about R2-D2 from "Star Wars." Listen to their wacky songs and maybe buy the album.

"Queen of the Night," by Anya Marina: The former local radio DJ and singer/songwriter's latest single, is a lyric video, so sing along. She currently resides in Upstate New York. Go to anyamarina.com and let her know you miss her.

"Future of the Moon," by Get Back Loretta: I miss this amazing alternative -pop band from the mid- to late 2000s that wowed crowds with their catchy sound -- one of the first local acts to play SoundDiego LIVE way back in 2010. In 2005, they were voted Best Pop band at the San Diego Music Awards. You can't really support them in any way, so donate to feedingsandiego.org in their name. I'm sure they would appreciate it.

"Gone for Good," by Rochelle Rochelle: They were a hard-rocking alternative rock band from San Diego, California. The band formed in 2000 and started playing around San Diego, even getting some love on local radio (you are welcome!). There's no way support them either, but you could support their ex-manager by going to an In Your Neighborhood event hosted by 91X Loudspeaker co-host Lou Niles, when shows return.

"Baby I Love Your Way," by Big Mountain: This local band took a Peter Frampton song, turned it reggae and made it even bigger than it already was in 1994. They still tour, when they can. Go to bigmountainband.com and buy something nice for yourself.