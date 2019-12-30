Sounds Like New Year’s Eve Eve

We love Shades McCool in my household and we don't ever have a salad with dinner without singing their lyrics of "Custom Croutons." Tonight, the band plays at Soda Bar and while a fun night out, Soda Bar's Monday nights have also been running a little early, so you don't have to be worried about being exhausted for the big night tomorrow. In fact, I'd suspect Casbah will be early and the Belly Up, too, so even if you venture out tonight, you could still make it home before you turn into a pumpkin at the stroke of midnight. Or maybe you're one of the lucky ones who just gets to roll the holidays together for an extended vacay, in which case, you can whoop it up and still get enough sleep to do it all again tomorrow.
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019:
- OMFG! NYE 2020 — Night 1 with Rezz, Madeon, Slander, Anna Lunoe, Drezo, Peekaboo, Space Jesus @ Pechanga Arena
- Shades McCool & the Bold Flavors, Crasher, Anti Run (fka Blankouts) @ Soda Bar
- Ten Bulls, the Bassics, Frau Eva @ Casbah
- Donavon Frankenreiter, Tom Curren @ Belly Up
- LA Guns, Enuff Znuff, Little Caesar @ House of Blues
- '80s Nite with DJ Junior theDiscopunk @ The Merrow
- Motown On Mondays @ The Office
- Electric Waste Band @ Winston's
- Blue Monday: Dark '80s Night @ Blonde
- Whitney Shay @ Humphreys Backstage Live
- Julio De La Huerta @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- The Sea Monks @ Crossroads, House of Blues (FREE)
- Open Mic with Jay Cain @ Mr. Peabody's
- Harty Teardrop, Postcard Boy, Brandon @ The Che Cafe
- Andy & Nathan @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Strictly Acoustic @ Navajo Live
- Electric Relaxation: '90s Hip-hop/Chill Beats @ Whistle Stop
- Rosie's Jazz Jam w Louis V @ Rosie O'Grady's
- Open Mic @ Lestat's
- LED: Madeon (DJ set) @ Spin
- 31 Flavors with DJ Matrox & Co. @ U-31