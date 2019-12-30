Sounds Like New Year’s Eve Eve

We love Shades McCool in my household and we don't ever have a salad with dinner without singing their lyrics of "Custom Croutons." Tonight, the band plays at Soda Bar and while a fun night out, Soda Bar's Monday nights have also been running a little early, so you don't have to be worried about being exhausted for the big night tomorrow. In fact, I'd suspect Casbah will be early and the Belly Up, too, so even if you venture out tonight, you could still make it home before you turn into a pumpkin at the stroke of midnight. Or maybe you're one of the lucky ones who just gets to roll the holidays together for an extended vacay, in which case, you can whoop it up and still get enough sleep to do it all again tomorrow.

