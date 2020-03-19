Seaport Sessions Switch Up

Seaport Sessions have been a welcome addition to the San Diego music scene since they launched in 2019. Taking place in the east plaza of Seaport Village where the gazebo once stood, the outdoor stage hosted local music while some of the surrounding unoccupied storefronts were converted into pop-up art studios, a community podcast room, and a community meeting space, where speakers from varying industries gave Ted-like talks. The events were free and all ages, with drink specials for those of age.

In the colder months, it was decided that moving the smaller weekly events into ramped up monthly events would bring a stronger turnout and could be turned into a repeating music and arts festival replete with food trucks, hands-on art seminars, galleries and more. The efforts are a partnership between Seaport Village, Vinyl Junkies Record Shack, the Casbah and other local arts organizations and boosters.

The next event, set to be held on Thursday, March 19, was to be one of the biggest and baddest ever, with local rockers Dirty Sweet — who regularly sell out the Casbah — and one-man band Low Volts, himself a staple in the music scene. For reasons that are obvious now, the event was initially canceled, but then salvaged by the capacity to livestream.

So what's it going be like for the people at home? “Well, it's gonna be a real live show, I'm gonna pull out all the stops and pretty much treat it like people are in the room with me,” Tim Lowman, aka Low Volts, told SoundDiego. He promises some new stuff and old favorites, with a few tricks up his sleeve to keep the audience watching.



He was excited about Wednesday's test-run. “This is gonna be super-pro cameras, great audio...it will really bring it into your living room. It's gonna take it to the next level of live performance.”

You can tune into the fun via the event's Vimeo page to see it go down live from 6-8 p.m. Of course, with social distancing and mandated gathering guidelines, audiences are discouraged from showing up in person. Let's be honest, it would just be super awkward if you had to be asked to leave.

Eric Howarth of Vinyl Junkies Record Shack, who has spearheaded the event from the beginning says, “In light of the circumstances that we're facing with the coronavirus, I'm really excited to launch the livestreaming aspect of Seaport Sessions, and through these challenging times, be able to bring people some of the best bands we have here in San Diego.”