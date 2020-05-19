Seaport Sessions Return with The Donkeys

We're hearing good news from the city of San Diego, the county of San Diego, and the state of California as it pertains to moving through Phase 2 of the plans to reopen more parts of the economy, namely dine-in restaurants and in-person retail shopping, which could be lifted in a matter of weeks, if not days.

These harbingers also bode well for the San Diego music scene, which has been on hold for months. Even as stay-at-home orders picked up, some venues were able to continue live performances with minimal crew on-hand, and as those were cut, too, we're now hearing that some venues are working on a “broadcast facility” permits that would allow up to 10 staff and band members to live-stream, so keep your eye on your favorite local venues as they work through this process.

In the meantime, this week we're getting another Seaport Session, which has gone virtual for the past two months, falling on the third Thursday of the month. The broadcasts haven't been without a learning curve, as Facebook Live can often cut out or the feed was lost, but with the Donkeys and Pall Jenkins set to perform this week, the small hiccups are tolerable to experience that little sense of community so many of us derive from live performances.

The performances will be pre-recorded, and intercut with Zoom interviews of local music and industry luminaries -- hopefully a fun way to interact with other fans in a live chat while engaging with the performances.

Mark your calendars for Thursday night, from 6-8 p.m., with the feed coming from the Seaport Village Facebook page. If the feed does cut out, simply refresh your window, and select “Videos,” which will have a little red “LIVE” icon, and you can jump back in.

Seaport Sessions are the joint effort of numerous entities, including Seaport Village, the Casbah, Vinyl Junkies Record Shack, the Port of San Diego and others, and most important, are two hours of good vibes and good times.