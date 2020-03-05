Casbah

Rockin’ Robyn

Legendary performer Robyn Hitchcock plays a double set at the Casbah, you can boogie to Royal Jelly Jive at Soda Bar, and Nghtmre slay at SOMA.

By Rosemary Bystrak

Robyn Hitchcock Belly Up Chusid (1)
Dan Chusid

There are some superb offerings in Thursday's listings. Personally, I lean toward the jangly guitar stylings of Robyn Hitchcock, and "an evening with" means there are no openers and the artist will be playing two sets; fans will likely get a nice overview of his catalog and stories to match. Meanwhile, Chicago indie outfit Beach Bunny play a sold-out show at the Che, Royal Jelly Jive bring some soul to Soda Bar, and in anticipation of a massive EDM weekend in San Diego, Nghtmre put in an appearance at SOMA.

Sounds Like San Diego: March 5

  • Robyn Hitchcock @ Casbah
  • Beach Bunny, Field Medic, Indigo De Souza @ Che Cafe (sold out)
  • Royal Jelly Jive, Pinkeye @ Soda Bar
  • Nghtmre, Crankdat, Wavedash, Black A.M. @ SOMA
  • Twiddle, the Higgs @ Belly Up
  • The Unlikely Candidates, Castlecomer, Mrn Hstry @ Music Box
  • Guayaki Yerba Mate, Liquid Stranger, Dirt Monkey, Hydraulix, Inzo @ House of Blues
  • Francis Blume, Coral Bells @ 710 Beach Club
  • Light Asylum, Deaf Dance, Void Lust @ Space
  • Jenny & the Tramps @ Metl
  • Lydia Lynch Retrovirus, Planet B, Scary Pierre @ Blonde
  • Lee Brice @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
  • Moby Rich @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
  • Layne Tadesse @ The Holding Company
  • Solar Haze, Motor Gun Hotel & the Loose Grooves @ Pour House  
  • Trio Gadjo @ Panama 66
  • Boomboxx Thursdays, with Crowd Collective @ U-31
  • Gina Sobel & Matt Draper @ Backstage, Amplified Ales (4150 Mission Blvd)
  • Brian Jones Rock n’ Roll Revival @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
  • Slipping Into Darkness, the Havnauts, the Natives @ Tower Bar
  • Natalie Douglas @ Martini's Above Fourth
  • Jimmy Ruelas @ Seven Grand
  • Tim Norton Duo @ De Oro Mine Co 
  • SickString Outlaws @ Rank & File, Sycuan Casino
  • Open Jam @ Winston's
  • Dig Deeper, with DJ Qure @ The Office
  • Bill Caballero Latin Jam @ Border X Brewing
  • Randall King @ Moonshine Beach 
  • Open Mic @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
  • Thursday Night Swing @ Queen Bee's
  • Club House @ Kava Lounge
  • Open Jam, with Jeff Ousley @ Navajo Live
  • Rip Carson &the Valiants @ Tio Leo's
  • Jimi Nelson Band @ Renegade
  • Cappo Kelley @ The Kraken

This article tagged under:

Casbahbeach bunnynghtmrerobyn hitchcock
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us