Rockin’ Robyn

There are some superb offerings in Thursday's listings. Personally, I lean toward the jangly guitar stylings of Robyn Hitchcock, and "an evening with" means there are no openers and the artist will be playing two sets; fans will likely get a nice overview of his catalog and stories to match. Meanwhile, Chicago indie outfit Beach Bunny play a sold-out show at the Che, Royal Jelly Jive bring some soul to Soda Bar, and in anticipation of a massive EDM weekend in San Diego, Nghtmre put in an appearance at SOMA.

Sounds Like San Diego: March 5