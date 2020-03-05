Rockin’ Robyn

There are some superb offerings in Thursday's listings. Personally, I lean toward the jangly guitar stylings of Robyn Hitchcock, and "an evening with" means there are no openers and the artist will be playing two sets; fans will likely get a nice overview of his catalog and stories to match. Meanwhile, Chicago indie outfit Beach Bunny play a sold-out show at the Che, Royal Jelly Jive bring some soul to Soda Bar, and in anticipation of a massive EDM weekend in San Diego, Nghtmre put in an appearance at SOMA.
Sounds Like San Diego: March 5
- Robyn Hitchcock @ Casbah
- Beach Bunny, Field Medic, Indigo De Souza @ Che Cafe (sold out)
- Royal Jelly Jive, Pinkeye @ Soda Bar
- Nghtmre, Crankdat, Wavedash, Black A.M. @ SOMA
- Twiddle, the Higgs @ Belly Up
- The Unlikely Candidates, Castlecomer, Mrn Hstry @ Music Box
- Guayaki Yerba Mate, Liquid Stranger, Dirt Monkey, Hydraulix, Inzo @ House of Blues
- Francis Blume, Coral Bells @ 710 Beach Club
- Light Asylum, Deaf Dance, Void Lust @ Space
- Jenny & the Tramps @ Metl
- Lydia Lynch Retrovirus, Planet B, Scary Pierre @ Blonde
- Lee Brice @ California Center for the Arts, Escondido
- Moby Rich @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
- Layne Tadesse @ The Holding Company
- Solar Haze, Motor Gun Hotel & the Loose Grooves @ Pour House
- Trio Gadjo @ Panama 66
- Boomboxx Thursdays, with Crowd Collective @ U-31
- Gina Sobel & Matt Draper @ Backstage, Amplified Ales (4150 Mission Blvd)
- Brian Jones Rock n’ Roll Revival @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Slipping Into Darkness, the Havnauts, the Natives @ Tower Bar
- Natalie Douglas @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Jimmy Ruelas @ Seven Grand
- Tim Norton Duo @ De Oro Mine Co
- SickString Outlaws @ Rank & File, Sycuan Casino
- Open Jam @ Winston's
- Dig Deeper, with DJ Qure @ The Office
- Bill Caballero Latin Jam @ Border X Brewing
- Randall King @ Moonshine Beach
- Open Mic @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Thursday Night Swing @ Queen Bee's
- Club House @ Kava Lounge
- Open Jam, with Jeff Ousley @ Navajo Live
- Rip Carson &the Valiants @ Tio Leo's
- Jimi Nelson Band @ Renegade
- Cappo Kelley @ The Kraken