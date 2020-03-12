Red Hot Snakes

Hot Snakes have been road-dogging for a few weeks now, so I'm certain they're looking forward to being on San Diego soil once again with a show at the Belly Up. The high-adrenaline rockers put out an amazing record in 2019 and continue to impress with new singles and their sheer ferocity at live shows and are not to be missed. Around town, the unique musician, author, satirist and politician Kinky Friedman entertains at the Casbah, Flogging Molly get rowdy at Harrah's, and Umphrey's McGee jams on at the Observatory and the Holding Company.
Sounds Like San Diego: March 12, 2020
- Hot Snakes, Los Dug Dug's, Kills Birds, Harsh Mellow @ Belly Up
- Kinky Friedman with Phil Cody @ Casbah (7:30 p.m.)
- Work Drugs, Little Evil @ Soda Bar
- Umphrey's McGee, Aqueous @ Observatory North Park
- Belladon, Creature & the Woods @ Bar Pink
- Flogging Molly @ Harrah's SoCal Resort
- The Pharcyde, B-Turn Michael Gabriel @ Music Box
- San Diego Latino Film Festival Opening Party, with Orquesta Bi-Nacional de Mambo @ Bread & Salt
- Paul Collins, Mistress 77, Mess of Fun @ Tower Bar
- War of Ages, Convictions, Dens, End Thy Species @ Space
- The Jonny Tarr Quintet, Milquetoast & Co @ The Merrow
- Shopping, Automatic @ The Loft, UCSD
- Paradise Drive @ Metl
- Spring Love '80s & '90s Freestyle Dance Party, with DJs Boogie Man, Josexx, Mars, Amnesia @ Blonde
- Ivy Queen @ House of Blues
- Twista @ The Holding Company (5 p.m.)
- Sideyard, Ice Cream Headache, the Monsoon @ Pour House
- Trio Gadjo @ Panama 66
- Gino & the Lone Gunmen @ Tio Leo's
- Boomboxx Thursdays, with Crowd Collective @ U-31
- The Moneymen @ Crossroads, House of Blues
- The Surf Birdz @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Static-X With, Society 1 @ Brick by Brick
- Stay Sweet @ The Kraken
- Jimmy Ruelas @ Seven Grand
- DJ Bingo @ De Oro Mine Co
- James Allen Band @ Mr. Peabody's
- Vulture, After Dark We Rise, Dead Things, Scoundrel @ Bancroft Bar
- Open Jam Session @ Winston's (6-9 p.m.)
- OB Hip Hop Social @ Winston's
- Dig Deeper, with Resident DJ Qure @ The Office
- Bill Caballero Latin Jam @ Border X Brewing
- Kameron Marlowe @ Moonshine Beach
- Open Mic @ Aztec Brewing Company, Vista
- Don't Disturb the Groove, with Mr Hek & Profile @ El Dorado
- The Turquoise Room Soul Organization @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Open Jam, with Jeff Ousley @ Navajo Live
- PHT Band @ Rank & File, Sycuan Casino
- Electric Relaxation @ Manhattan Bar
- Les Allen & City Limits Band @ Renegade
- Rip Carson, Tori Roze & the Hot Mess @ 710 Beach Club