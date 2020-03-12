Red Hot Snakes

Hot Snakes have been road-dogging for a few weeks now, so I'm certain they're looking forward to being on San Diego soil once again with a show at the Belly Up. The high-adrenaline rockers put out an amazing record in 2019 and continue to impress with new singles and their sheer ferocity at live shows and are not to be missed. Around town, the unique musician, author, satirist and politician Kinky Friedman entertains at the Casbah, Flogging Molly get rowdy at Harrah's, and Umphrey's McGee jams on at the Observatory and the Holding Company.

Sounds Like San Diego: March 12, 2020