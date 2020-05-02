Queen, Adam Lambert to COVID Frontliners: ‘You Are the Champions’

Former San Diegan Adam Lambert has had a busy couple of months. He released his first solo album in five years, "Velvet," in March. In April, he performed for the One World concert, then later in the month, announced he was auctioning off some of his glam outfits to support his charity, the Feel Something Foundation, and now, with Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor, Lambert has recorded a remake of “We Are the Champions.”

The new version, recorded remotely, is called “You Are the Champions” and celebrates frontline workers while soliciting donations, the proceeds of which will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization powered by the United Nations Foundation.

In the video, we see a split-screen of each musician in their home studios, then flashes of empty city streets, then shots highlighting nurses, doctors and other front-line heroes, including Taylor's daughter, who is a nurse in the United Kingdom.

“It is with the deepest gratitude to all those on the frontline all over the world that we dedicate our performance," Lambert says in the video. "Thank you for keeping us safe. We are in awe of your bravery and strength.”

In a recent interview with E! News, Lambert discussed his relationship with the legendary Queen members.

"We are really comfortable with each other, and so it's a very open dialogue and they are such brilliant musicians," Lambert told E!. "They've created these songs that stand the test of time, and that everyone knows and loves, that hit you right in the heart.”

Queen's 2020 U.K. and European tour has been postponed to 2021. In the meantime, music from home is the new normal, and Lambert, not surprisingly, is keeping busy.

“I still can't play any instruments, but I got a really nice microphone, I got a new desktop computer and speakers, and equipment so that I can record vocals," Lambert continued in his E! Interview. "I'm learning new software in order to do that. I've gotten a couple different tracks from producers to work on. So, yeah, I'm trying to be productive."

