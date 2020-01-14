Pretty in Pinkeye

This week is a little bit quiet to start off, but as we move toward the weekend, things will really pick up. Sometimes, though, having a few solid choices makes it a easier to concentrate your energy and focus. At Soda Bar, Cowboy Diplomacy make their way from Austin, Texas, to bring their twangy rock. while the Brick By Brick does what it does best: a metal show with the Obsessed. Our pal Tim Pyles hosts a night of locals at the Casbah, including Pinkeye, who certainly made a name for themselves around town in 2019, and The Battery Electric play 710 Beach Club. Catch a show, take it easy, and then let's do it all over again tomorrow, shall we?
Sounds Like San Diego: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
- Pinkeye, Le Saboteur, Your Friendly Bartender @ Casbah
- Cowboy Diplomacy, WYO, the Lowland Drifters @ Soda Bar
- The Obsessed, Ritual Potion, Gutter, Mortar @ Brick By Brick
- Goth Tiki Tuesday, with DJ Heather Hardcore @ Bar Pink
- The Battery Electric, Never Say Die @ 710 Beach Club
- The Miles @ The Kraken
- Reggae Tuesdaze, with Strictly Skunk, Drifting Roots, DJ Culture @ The Holding Company
- Techno Tuesdays, with Nocturne & Techit Easy @ Blonde
- Manzanita Blues @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Jazz Music Showcase @ Fast Times
- Shakedown String Band, Feathers and Lead @ Winston's (9:30 p.m.)
- Robin Henkel @ Crossroads, House of Blues
- Family Loteria, with Anahuac, Analy, DJ Viejo Lowbo @ Border X Brewing
- The Jazz & Cocktail Party @ Seven Grand
- Adams Gone Funky-Soul Jazz Session @ Rosie O'Grady's
- Night Shift, with DJ Ramsey @ The Office
- DJ Lexicon Devil @ Pour House
- The Works Review @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Big Time Operator @ Tio Leo's
- Live Jam Session @ Wildwood Crossing
- Karaoke with Christine @ Navajo Live
- Open Open Mic Night with Ash Foster @ El Dorado