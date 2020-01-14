Pretty in Pinkeye

This week is a little bit quiet to start off, but as we move toward the weekend, things will really pick up. Sometimes, though, having a few solid choices makes it a easier to concentrate your energy and focus. At Soda Bar, Cowboy Diplomacy make their way from Austin, Texas, to bring their twangy rock. while the Brick By Brick does what it does best: a metal show with the Obsessed. Our pal Tim Pyles hosts a night of locals at the Casbah, including Pinkeye, who certainly made a name for themselves around town in 2019, and The Battery Electric play 710 Beach Club. Catch a show, take it easy, and then let's do it all over again tomorrow, shall we?

Sounds Like San Diego: Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020