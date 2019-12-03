Sounds Like San Diego: Dec. 4

Moon Hooch is back in San Diego on Wednesday. I feel like I could just stop there, because if you know, you know. But for those of you who don't, do not sleep on this band. Bringing all the positive energy of a marching band or second line, playing pop music covers, horn battling, all on the tiny stage of the Casbah -- this is one of the most entertaining shows you'll catch this month. You have to see it to feel it, and once you feel it, you'll go out of your way to catch them every time -- unless you're averse to happiness, joy, and completely letting loose. At Soda Bar, the indie rockers of From Indian Lakes take the stage, Jonny Lang is back at the Belly Up with the powerful vocalist Zane Carney as support, and the Office has a country Christmas party. Giddyup.

Wednesday, December 4:

Moon Hooch, Coco Columbia @ Casbah

From Indian Lakes, Queen of Jeans, Yummm @ Soda Bar

Jonny Lang, Zane Carney @ Belly Up

Chief Sweat @ Bar Pink

Ryan Caraveo, Khary @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues

Open Oscillator @ Whistle Stop

Neo Soul Night @ The Merrow

Wild Country Wednesday @ Moonshine Beach

The Home Team, Crooked Teeth, New Language, Sleep It Off @ Space

Charlie Arbelaez @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel

K. Michelle @ House of Blues

Gary Allan @ Sycuan Casino

The Innocent Bystanders @ The Holding Company

Live Ukulele Band @ Fast Times

Jazz Pocket Swing @ Tio Leo's

Clay Colton @ Wildwood Crossing

Boss Jazz with Jason Hanna & Friends @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room

Gilbert Castellanos Young Lions Series & Jazz Jam @ Panama 66

DJs Joe Pea, Ryan Bauer, Gomez @ Blonde

Open Mic Night @ Pour House

Johnny Luv, DJ Carlos Culture @ Winston's

Carol Curtis @ Martini's Above Fourth

KSON Country DJ @ Renegade

Manzanita Blues @ Navajo Live

DJ Mo Lyon @ U-31

Open Mic with Jefferson Jay @ Winston's (6-9 p.m.)

Live Music @ Henry's Pub

Bayou Brothers @ Humphrey's Backstage Live

Open Mic/Open Jam @ 710 Beach Club

Rosemary Bystrak is the publicist for the Casbah and writes about the San Diego music scene, events and general musings about life in San Diego on San Diego: Dialed In. Follow her updates on Twitter or contact her directly.