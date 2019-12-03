Sounds Like San Diego: Dec. 4

Moon Hooch is back in San Diego on Wednesday. I feel like I could just stop there, because if you know, you know. But for those of you who don't, do not sleep on this band. Bringing all the positive energy of a marching band or second line, playing pop music covers, horn battling, all on the tiny stage of the Casbah -- this is one of the most entertaining shows you'll catch this month. You have to see it to feel it, and once you feel it, you'll go out of your way to catch them every time -- unless you're averse to happiness, joy, and completely letting loose. At Soda Bar, the indie rockers of From Indian Lakes take the stage, Jonny Lang is back at the Belly Up with the powerful vocalist Zane Carney as support, and the Office has a country Christmas party. Giddyup.
Wednesday, December 4:
- Moon Hooch, Coco Columbia @ Casbah
- From Indian Lakes, Queen of Jeans, Yummm @ Soda Bar
- Jonny Lang, Zane Carney @ Belly Up
- Chief Sweat @ Bar Pink
- Ryan Caraveo, Khary @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
- Open Oscillator @ Whistle Stop
- Neo Soul Night @ The Merrow
- Wild Country Wednesday @ Moonshine Beach
- The Home Team, Crooked Teeth, New Language, Sleep It Off @ Space
- Charlie Arbelaez @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel
- K. Michelle @ House of Blues
- Gary Allan @ Sycuan Casino
- The Innocent Bystanders @ The Holding Company
- Live Ukulele Band @ Fast Times
- Jazz Pocket Swing @ Tio Leo's
- Clay Colton @ Wildwood Crossing
- Boss Jazz with Jason Hanna & Friends @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Gilbert Castellanos Young Lions Series & Jazz Jam @ Panama 66
- DJs Joe Pea, Ryan Bauer, Gomez @ Blonde
- Open Mic Night @ Pour House
- Johnny Luv, DJ Carlos Culture @ Winston's
- Carol Curtis @ Martini's Above Fourth
- KSON Country DJ @ Renegade
- Manzanita Blues @ Navajo Live
- DJ Mo Lyon @ U-31
- Open Mic with Jefferson Jay @ Winston's (6-9 p.m.)
- Live Music @ Henry's Pub
- Bayou Brothers @ Humphrey's Backstage Live
- Open Mic/Open Jam @ 710 Beach Club
