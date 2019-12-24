Eve of Exile

It's Christmas Eve, so your neighborhood haunts have varying hours, but there are some traditions that can't go unnoticed. The big one is the free Exile on Kettner Blvd party at the Casbah. Featuring a supergroup of San Diego's finest musicians, this all-night Stones party is legendary. Even with inclement weather, this is sure to fill up, so arrive early to make sure you don't get stuck waiting in line. If you want to cozy up, the Ken Club always has some of the best holiday decorations around, and tonight you can wear your pajamas, sip on spiked cocoa, and watch Christmas movies. And if you just need to dance on Christmas Eve, Mario Orduno curates his annual dance party at Whistle Stop. Don't forget, no listings tomorrow, but we'll be back on Thursday to get you all your music needs.

Tuesday, December 24, 2019: