Sounds Like San Diego: Dec. 3

It's an exciting and active week in San Diego, so hopefully you caught up with rest last week so you can hit it full throttle. Tonight at the Observatory, you can catch the long awaited return of Angel Olsen. One of the most talented artists in indie rock today, her latest album, "All Mirrors," is incredible, and to see those songs performed live tonight will be a treat. Meanwhile, punk fans can rejoice at the reunion of the Make-Up at the Casbah. The band was around in the mid-'90s but called it quits around 2000, so this tour is a welcome surprise for their most diehard fans. Around town, locals the Black Market Brigade headline Soda Bar, beatmaker and R&B singer Myels Parrish plays House of Blues, and husband and wife duo Snake and the Rabbit play at the Merrow.

Tuesday, Dec. 3:

Angel Olsen, Vagabon @ Observatory North Park

The Make-Up, Crush @ Casbah

The Black Market Brigade, the Golden Siddhi, the Paradigm Shift, Service Interruption @ Soda Bar

Myles Parrish, Derek King @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues

Tiki Tuesday with Mr. Adrian Demain @ Bar Pink

Trio Gadjo @ Panama 66

Snake and the Rabbit, Creature and the Woods @ The Merrow

The Walter Brothers, Jehlad Hickson @ Winston's (9:30 p.m.)

Reggae Tuesdaze with So Cal Vibes, the Visiters, DJ Lexi Love @ The Holding Company

Techno Tuesdays with Nocturne & Techit Easy @ Blonde

Blackout Bingo @ Ken Club (free, 10 p.m.)

Billy Watson @ Humphreys Backstage Live

Robin Henkel @ Crossroads, House of Blues (free)

Family Loteria with Anahuac, Analy, DJ Viejo Lowbo @ Border X Brewing

Stomp, Clap, Shake, and Shout with Jupiter Records @ Til-Two Club

Charlie Arbelaez Presents: the Jazz & Cocktail Party @ Seven Grand

Adams gone Funky-Soul Jazz Session @ Rosie O'Grady's

Lyrical Exchange (Open Mic) @ Queen Bee's

Jazz Tuesday @ Fast Times

Don L's Piano Bar @ Martini's Above Fourth

Night Shift with DJ Ramsey @ The Office

DJ Lexicon Devil @ Pour House

Beer Pong @ U-31

The Works Jam @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room

Sue Palmer @ Tio Leo's

Live Jam Session @ Wildwood Crossing

Flip Night @ Henry's Pub

Open Open Mic Night with Ash Foster @ El Dorado

