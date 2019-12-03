Sounds Like San Diego: Dec. 3

It's an exciting and active week in San Diego, so hopefully you caught up with rest last week so you can hit it full throttle. Tonight at the Observatory, you can catch the long awaited return of Angel Olsen. One of the most talented artists in indie rock today, her latest album, "All Mirrors," is incredible, and to see those songs performed live tonight will be a treat. Meanwhile, punk fans can rejoice at the reunion of the Make-Up at the Casbah. The band was around in the mid-'90s but called it quits around 2000, so this tour is a welcome surprise for their most diehard fans. Around town, locals the Black Market Brigade headline Soda Bar, beatmaker and R&B singer Myels Parrish plays House of Blues, and husband and wife duo Snake and the Rabbit play at the Merrow.
Tuesday, Dec. 3:
- Angel Olsen, Vagabon @ Observatory North Park
- The Make-Up, Crush @ Casbah
- The Black Market Brigade, the Golden Siddhi, the Paradigm Shift, Service Interruption @ Soda Bar
- Myles Parrish, Derek King @ Voodoo Room, House of Blues
- Tiki Tuesday with Mr. Adrian Demain @ Bar Pink
- Trio Gadjo @ Panama 66
- Snake and the Rabbit, Creature and the Woods @ The Merrow
- The Walter Brothers, Jehlad Hickson @ Winston's (9:30 p.m.)
- Reggae Tuesdaze with So Cal Vibes, the Visiters, DJ Lexi Love @ The Holding Company
- Techno Tuesdays with Nocturne & Techit Easy @ Blonde
- Blackout Bingo @ Ken Club (free, 10 p.m.)
- Billy Watson @ Humphreys Backstage Live
- Robin Henkel @ Crossroads, House of Blues (free)
- Family Loteria with Anahuac, Analy, DJ Viejo Lowbo @ Border X Brewing
- Stomp, Clap, Shake, and Shout with Jupiter Records @ Til-Two Club
- Charlie Arbelaez Presents: the Jazz & Cocktail Party @ Seven Grand
- Adams gone Funky-Soul Jazz Session @ Rosie O'Grady's
- Lyrical Exchange (Open Mic) @ Queen Bee's
- Jazz Tuesday @ Fast Times
- Don L's Piano Bar @ Martini's Above Fourth
- Night Shift with DJ Ramsey @ The Office
- DJ Lexicon Devil @ Pour House
- Beer Pong @ U-31
- The Works Jam @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room
- Sue Palmer @ Tio Leo's
- Live Jam Session @ Wildwood Crossing
- Flip Night @ Henry's Pub
- Open Open Mic Night with Ash Foster @ El Dorado
Rosemary Bystrak is the publicist for the Casbah and writes about the San Diego music scene, events and general musings about life in San Diego on San Diego: Dialed In. Follow her updates on Twitter or contact her directly.