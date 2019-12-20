Everyone is cramming these final days before Christmas with plans to get out of town and school breaks and last chances to shop, but the music is here to let you know that we should all slow down and experience the joy that the days bring, too. Cash'd Out once again return to the Belly Up with a sold out show, but I think it's a great chance to spend some time at the Casbah, where there's a free show. Call it a "customer appreciation night," if you will, but mostly it's a chance to hang and chill, and see some of our favorites like the Loons and the lounge-y vibes of the Creepy Creeps' alt-ego in Creepxotica. Soda Bar welcomes RX Bandits' frontman Matt Embree, and Tori Roze & the Hot Mess play an early show at Bar Pink if a late Friday night isn't in the cards. Whatever you choose, take a second to slow down, enjoy whatever it is this time of year means to you, and appreciate the clubs and service industry professionals who make this whole scene happen all year round, while perhaps enjoying a libation or two yourself.

Sounds Like San Diego: Dec. 20, 2019:



• Cash'd Out Christmas, the Outlaw, Road Noise @ Belly Up (sold out)

• The Loons, Creepxotica, the Shanghais, Tres BeatLes DJs @ Casbah

• Matt Embree, AJ Froman @ Soda Bar

• Somebody Told Me: Indie Dance Party @ Blonde

• Infected Mushroom, Randy Seidman @ Music Box

• Shunzo Ohno Quintet @ Dizzy's

• Heather McMahan @ The Magnolia (sold out)

• Romantic Analog, Bae Window, ALX @ Ken Club

• DJ Milky Wayne and DJ Chief Sweat @ Bar Pink (10 p.m.)

• Tori Roze & the Hot Mess @ Bar Pink (7 p.m.)

• Ginger Cowgirl @ Panama 66

• Hail Hail, Soul Seller @ Metl

• Joey Harris @ Black Cat Bar

• Skull Crack, Pissed Regardless, Broken Dead @ Tower Bar

• Frontside, Barrio Slam, Sacred Fire, You Be You, Final Path @ The Che Cafe

• The Go Heads, Sea Monks, Mad Hatters @ Lestat's

• Red Headed Stranger @ Grand Ole BBQ & Asado

• Kevin Kinsella, Man-Like-Devin @ Winston's

• Steven Cade @ Moonshine Beach

• Megan Ruger @ Moonshine Flats

• The Rogue Pilots @ De Oro Mine Co

• Unsteady @ The Rabbit Hole (10 p.m.)

• Will Fleming @ The Rabbit Hole (6-9 p.m.)

• Who's Bad, Pleazure Band @ House of Blues

• Green Jello, Malaki, Beardo, Butt Candy, Hocus @ Ramona Mainstage

• Jetpack Mojo @ Fast Times

• Rock en Espanol with Zenith @ Border X Brewing

• Jerry "Hot Rod" DeMink @ Crossroads, House of Blues

• Euphoria Brass Band @ Park & Rec

• NUVintage @ Pour House (5 p.m.)

• Custard Pie @ Pour House (10 p.m.)

• Club Hemlock, with Deth Crux, Frozen Charlottes @ The Merrow

• Nebula Drag, James Peter Carroll, Olds, Methodrone @ Bancroft Bar

• Gilbert Castellanos @ Plaza Bar, Westgate Hotel

• Marcus Rezak's Shred Is Dead, the Brewhahas @ 710 Beach Club

• Janice Edwards Trio @ Martini's Above Fourth

• El Dorado Slim @ Wildwood Crossing

• DJs Ayla Simone & EdROC @ The Office

• Good Vibes @ Riviera Supper Club & Turquoise Room

• Sea Base and Space Force @ Til-Two Club

• DJ Kid Wonder @ U-31

• Funks Most Wanted @ Tio Leo's

• Blue Light @ Mr. Peabody's

• James Kelly Band @ Renegade

• Viva Santana @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (9 p.m.)

• Power of Love @ Seven Grand

• Y3K @ Humphrey's Backstage Live (5 p.m.)

• Get Groovin @ Navajo Live

• Gin Piston @ The Kraken

• SDML Presents: Secret Fun Club, Shoot the Glass, C0de @ Manhattan Bar

• Rock the Yacht Party Cruise @ Hornblower Yacht

• Lizna Fest 2, with the Galactics, Coast Red, Chorduroy, the Hermetics, Sands, Regrets of August, Remedelics, Fockstail @ Bow Wow Haus, Chula Vista

• The Verge, DJ Ms. Mo @ V Lounge, Viejas Casino

• BB & Co, DJ Ms. Mo @ Lobby Bar, Viejas Casino

• DJ Artistic @ El Dorado

• Qrion, Enamour @ Bang Bang

• Modern Machines @ Omnia

• DJ Susan B2B Nutty, Astronaut Ghost, Don Rayon, Delos @ Spin

• Dynamiq @ Fluxx