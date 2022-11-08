nbc 7

Decision 2022 Midterm Election Coverage: How to Stream NBC San Diego News on Roku and Samsung TV+

NBC 7 special midterm election coverage is live on Roku and Samsung TV+ from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

By NBC 7 Staff

Tune into NBC 7 San Diego on Tues., Nov. 8th from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. for special election coverage including the latest results. You can watch the livestream here or tune into Roku channel 134 and Samsung TV+ Channel 1035.
How to watch NBC San Diego on Roku's streaming platform.

Tune into NBC 7 San Diego News — Roku channel 134 and Samsung TV+ channel 1035 — from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. for special midterm election coverage, including the latest results.

How to watch midterm election coverage:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

  • Turn on your Roku device
  • Use one of the following access points:
  • Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button, OR
  • Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu, scroll down and select Live TV
  • Go to channel 134 -- NBC San Diego News

These channels offer 24/7 content including the latest local newscasts, breaking news as it happens, constant news updates, weather forecasts & live special events from around San Diego.

On The Roku Channel, you'll also find channels from the NBC stations in New York; Los Angeles; Chicago; Philadelphia; Dallas Fort Worth; San Francisco Bay Area; Washington, D.C.; Boston; South Florida; Hartford and LX News in the channel guide.

