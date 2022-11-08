Decision 2022 Midterm Election Coverage: How to Stream NBC San Diego News on Roku and Samsung TV+

Decision 2022 Midterm Election coverage is live on Roku's Live TV platform and Samsung TV+.
Tune into NBC 7 San Diego News — Roku channel 134 and Samsung TV+ channel 1035 — from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. for special midterm election coverage, including the latest results.
How to watch midterm election coverage:
- Turn on your Roku device
- Use one of the following access points:
- Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button, OR
- Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu, scroll down and select Live TV
- Go to channel 134 -- NBC San Diego News
These channels offer 24/7 content including the latest local newscasts, breaking news as it happens, constant news updates, weather forecasts & live special events from around San Diego.
On The Roku Channel, you'll also find channels from the NBC stations in New York; Los Angeles; Chicago; Philadelphia; Dallas Fort Worth; San Francisco Bay Area; Washington, D.C.; Boston; South Florida; Hartford and LX News in the channel guide.