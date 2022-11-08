Decision 2022 Midterm Election Coverage: How to Stream NBC San Diego News on Roku and Samsung TV+

How to watch NBC San Diego on Roku's streaming platform.

Decision 2022 Midterm Election coverage is live on Roku's Live TV platform and Samsung TV+.

Tune into NBC 7 San Diego News — Roku channel 134 and Samsung TV+ channel 1035 — from 8 p.m.-11 p.m. for special midterm election coverage, including the latest results.

How to watch midterm election coverage:

Turn on your Roku device

Use one of the following access points:

Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button, OR

Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu, scroll down and select Live TV

Go to channel 134 -- NBC San Diego News

These channels offer 24/7 content including the latest local newscasts, breaking news as it happens, constant news updates, weather forecasts & live special events from around San Diego.

On The Roku Channel, you'll also find channels from the NBC stations in New York; Los Angeles; Chicago; Philadelphia; Dallas Fort Worth; San Francisco Bay Area; Washington, D.C.; Boston; South Florida; Hartford and LX News in the channel guide.