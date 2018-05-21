'Very Sober' Man Calls 911 to Report Pig Following Him Home From Train Station: Police - NBC 7 San Diego
'Very Sober' Man Calls 911 to Report Pig Following Him Home From Train Station: Police

In a hilarious Facebook post early Saturday, cops said "night shift responded to the obviously drunk guy" who must have been "hallucinating" and found instead a "very sober male"

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 4 hours ago

    North Ridgeville Police Department

    Cops in one Ohio town got an usual 911 call over the weekend. It was from a man who said he was walking home from an Amtrak station. 

    And, according to the man, there was a pig following him. And he didn't know what to do about it. 

    In a hilarious Facebook post early Saturday, cops said "night shift responded to the obviously drunk guy" who must have been "hallucinating" and found instead a "very sober male" walking east on Center Ridge in Elyria. He was, in fact, walking away from the Amtrak station, not from a bar, as they thought. 

    "Oh, and he was being followed by a pig," the post said. "Yes, a pig." 

    An officer managed to get the pig into his cruiser, where the animal was seen appearing to rest comfortably on the black leather seat. It was then taken to a secure location and returned to its owner hours later. 

    The North Ridgeville Police Department also preempted any attempts to poke insensitive fun: "Also, we will mention the irony of the pig in a police car now so that anyone that thinks they’re funny is actually unoriginal and trying too hard. Have a great day."

