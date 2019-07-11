Twitter Users Across the World Report Outages

If Twitter goes down, who is there to tweet about it?

Twitter appeared to be out for many users for part of Thursday afternoon, with some taking to the social networking company's page on rival site Facebook, Reddit and other places to spread the word.

More than 24,000 users on downdetector.com reported problems accessing Twitter, as of 3:20 p.m. ET. The outage-tracking site's live map showed many parts of the United States, Europe, Japan and parts of South America affected.

“We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter,” a message on Twitter’s status page said at 2:58 p.m. ET. “We will keep you updated on whats happening.”

A later update at 3:56 p.m. ET said the outage "was due to an internal configuration change, which we're now fixing. Some people may be able to access Twitter again and we're working to make sure Twitter is available to everyone as quickly as possible."

A Twitter spokesperson reiterated in a statement to NBC that the company will post future updates on its own status page.

Last Week, Facebook experienced an outage on its social media platforms, which include Instagram and WhatsApp.

The Twitter outage came the same day President Donald Trump was scheduled to meet with right-wing internet personalities, who the White House said would show "how they have been affected by bias online." Disinformation experts said the event aimed at legitimizing internet trolls and harassers, NBC News reported.