In this November 1, 2017 file photo, Facebook's General Counsel Colin Stretch, left, speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russian election activity and technology, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Also testifying are Twitter's Acting General Counsel Sean Edgett, Google's Senior Vice President and General Counsel Kent Walker.

Facebook admitted in a letter to the Senate Intelligence Committee this month how it may have unintentionally recommended Russian propaganda on its social network to some users, CNBC reported.

Facebook said in the letter that Russian groups used the platform to promote events. A total of 129 were created and over 60,000 Facebook users said they intended to attend those events, CNBC reported.

Facebook sent a follow up letter to the Senate Intelligence Committee after the social media giant received additional questions following its hearing in November. The letter was made public on Thursday, CNBC reported.

Since last year, the tech giant has been under scrutiny by government officials and the public for its failure to initially recognize how Russians were using it to push propaganda.