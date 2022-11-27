What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 28

Monday is looking to be a spirited day of World Cup action.

Sunday definitely lived up to the hype, with all four games delivering upsets, goals and neck-and-neck action.

Japan, fresh off a miraculous 2-1 upset in Group E over Germany, fell flat to Costa Rica in a 1-0 loss after Los Ticos began the tournament with a 7-0 drubbing at the hands – or feet – of Spain. The upsets continued in Group F when Morocco shocked FIFA’s No. 2-ranked Belgium 2-0 that saw riots ensue in Brussels, the capital of Belgium.

Croatia, the 2018 runner-up nation, put on a show with a 4-1 display against Canada in Group F, but the result eliminated Les Rouges from knockout stage contention after a 36-year tournament drought. To round out the day, Spain and Germany played to a tight 1-1 draw that kept the DFB alive in Group E.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Here’s a look ahead to the four-game slate in store for Monday in Qatar:

Serbia vs. Cameroon, Group G

The day starts off with two nations looking for their first win. Cameroon lost its Group G opener to Switzerland 1-0 while Serbia fell to Brazil 2-0. Serbia, a potential darkhorse squad, held firm against Brazil in the first half until the Seleção’s quality proved to be too much with Richarlison netting two goals. A loss for either side would be detrimental in their hopes to advance to the Round of 16.

Kick-off time is 5 a.m. ET and 2 a.m. PT, which is 1 p.m. locally in Qatar.

South Korea vs. Ghana, Group H

The second round of action in Group H begins with South Korea and Ghana. Headlined by Son Heung-min (Tottenham), South Korea failed to register a shot on target in its 0-0 tie against Uruguay. Ghana, on the other hand, gave Portugal fits until falling 3-2 in a game that went to the final second of stoppage time. The Black Stars will be desperate for a win as another loss would all but seal their hopes of advancing.

Kick-off time is 8 a.m. ET and 5 a.m. PT, which is 4 p.m. locally in Qatar.

Brazil vs. Switzerland, Group G

The top-two teams currently in Group G will square off in the third game on Monday. Brazil displayed its all-around solidity against Serbia, but it is not expected to have Neymar Jr. and Danilo available for the rest of the group stage due to respective injuries. Switzerland came into the tournament expected to compete with Serbia for second place in the group, and its quality will be tested by a Brazil side loaded with depth.

Kick-off time is 11 a.m. ET, 8 a.m. PT, which is 7 p.m. locally in Qatar.

Portugal vs. Uruguay, Group H

The day will conclude with a Round of 16 rematch from 2018 when Uruguay upset Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo got on the score sheet against Ghana with a penalty, and he’ll look to add to his tally against a solid Uruguayan back five. Uruguay also struggled to create quality chances against South Korea, but Ghana highlighted how nations can score against Portugal even with five defenders at the back.

Kick-off time is 2 p.m. ET and 11 a.m. PT, which is 10 p.m. locally in Qatar.