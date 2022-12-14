Paris Police Monitor World Cup Celebration as France Eliminates Morocco, Advances to Final vs. Argentina

At least 2,500 police officers made their way to the Champs Elysees in Paris to ensure a peaceful night after France eliminated Morocco from the 2022 World Cup semifinals.

Within seconds of Les Bleus' victory on Wednesday, fans broke out in cheer to celebrate France's return to the World Cup final.

French stars Theo Hernandez and Randal Kolo Muani boosted the squad to a dominant, 2-0 win over Morocco against an African squad that was making history in its first World Cup semifinal appearance.

France faces Lionel Messi and Argentina in the 2022 World Cup Final, and will try to become the first team since Brazil to repeat as World Cup champions (1958, 1962).

The final will be held on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET with the action available on foxsports.com and Peacock in Spanish.