England Advances to Round of 16, Defeats Wales 3-0 at 2022 World Cup

England is headed to the knockout stage after a convincing 3-0 win over Wales on Tuesday.

The Three Lions also captured first place in Group B, securing seven points over the past three games.

The first half of England-Wales started slow with the Three Lions possessing the ball a whopping 75% of the time and taking nine shots -- two shots being on target.

The second half was a totally difference story for England, however, starting with a double whammy within seconds of returning to play.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

From a 20-yard free-kick on the left side of the field, England's forward Marcus Rashford side-footed a dipped shot past Danny Ward into the top-right corner of the net in the 49th minute to give England a 1-0 lead.

The goal was Rashford's first direct free-kick for England and the first direct free-kick to be scored at the 2022 World Cup.

Just 98 seconds later, England's winger Phil Foden stuck another goal into an unguarded net to extend England's lead to 2-0. The shot was assisted by forward Harry Kane, who became the first English player to assist three goals at a single World Cup since David Beckham in 2002 with three.

In the 68th minute, Rashford powered another goal in off of a deflated Wales team to give England its 100th World Cup goal.

The Three Lions' nine goals in the three Group B games is the team's most ever in a single group at any edition of a major tournament.

In the Group B standings at the 2022 World Cup, the USMNT finished in second place with 5 points, qualifying for the round of 16 while Iran and Wales have been eliminated.

England is set to face Senegal, which finished second in Group A, on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. ET for a spot in the quarterfinals.