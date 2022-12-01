Germany

Costa Rica Scores Twice, Pushes Germany to Brink of Elimination

Costa Rica knotted the game at one in the 58th minute, then took the lead moments later

By Logan Reardon

Germany is in danger.

After missing the knockout stage at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Germans are staring at a similar fate in Qatar.

Needing a win against Costa Rica and a Japan loss to Spain, neither result is going Germany's way. They struck first and took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but things unraveled early in the second half.

Costa Rica's Yeltsin Tejeda scored off a rebound in the 58th minute to tie the game at one, while Japan scored two early goals in the second half to take a 2-1 lead over Spain.

Moments later in the 70th minute, Costa Rica's Juan Vargas gave them a 2-1 lead.

Germany quickly evened the game again in the 72nd minute off a goal by Kai Havertz.

The 2014 World Cup winners are now at risk of missing the knockout stage, barring a late goal against Costa Rica and a Japan collapse.

