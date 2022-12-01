Costa Rica Scores Twice, Pushes Germany to Brink of Elimination

Germany is in danger.

After missing the knockout stage at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Germans are staring at a similar fate in Qatar.

Needing a win against Costa Rica and a Japan loss to Spain, neither result is going Germany's way. They struck first and took a 1-0 lead into halftime, but things unraveled early in the second half.

Costa Rica's Yeltsin Tejeda scored off a rebound in the 58th minute to tie the game at one, while Japan scored two early goals in the second half to take a 2-1 lead over Spain.

Moments later in the 70th minute, Costa Rica's Juan Vargas gave them a 2-1 lead.

Germany quickly evened the game again in the 72nd minute off a goal by Kai Havertz.

The 2014 World Cup winners are now at risk of missing the knockout stage, barring a late goal against Costa Rica and a Japan collapse.