Wave star Naomi Girma bags back-to-back NWSL Defender of the Year honors

Naomi Girma continues to establish herself as one of the premier center backs in the world. During this summer's World Cup she was widely considered the U.S. Women's National Team's most valuable player.

The already decorated 23-year-old added more hardware Wednesday.

so grateful and honored 💙 thank you to my @sandiegowavefc family for your constant belief and support 🫶🏾 so excited for what’s to come https://t.co/zCYDtVdBCq — Naomi Girma (@naomi_girma) November 9, 2023

Girma claimed NWSL Defender of the Year for the second straight season. She joins Becky Sauerbrunn as the only repeat winners of the award. With Girma's help the Wave gave up 22 goals, the second fewest in the league. She was on the field for all nine of San Diego's clean sheets, and placed third in the NWSL in passing acccuracy. Wave head coach Casey Stoney regularly touts Girma's potential as one of the best center backs in the world. The 2022 No. 1 pick was named to the league's Best Eleven and is an MVP Finalist after helping the Wave win the NWSL Shield.