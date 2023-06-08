French Open

Unseeded Karolína Muchová upsets No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka to book spot in French Open final

Karolína Muchová grabbed a 7-6, 6-7, 7-5 victory over Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday to earn her first Grand Slam final appearance

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

Karolína Muchová is headed to her first Grand Slam final.

The 26-year-old Czech Republic star ousted world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka from the French Open on Thursday in a tight 7-6, 6-7, 7-5 battle that went over three hours.

After being two points away from securing the second set and match, Sabalenka was able to run away with the second set and come out in the third set with a 5-2 lead. Muchová did not give up, rallying to bring the match to 5 games a piece in the final set.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Muchová sealed the win with a beautiful kick serve outwide in the ad-box followed by a lethal backhand down the line, which Sabalenka returned but sprayed out.

Much of Muchová success came from incredible serving, executing six aces and winning 63% and 64% of first and second serve points, respectively.

French Open 2 hours ago

Defaulted in doubles, Miyu Kato strikes back with mixed doubles title at French Open

French Open 20 hours ago

What is on the line for the Carlos Alcaraz vs. Novak Djokovic French Open men's semifinal?

In an impressive turn of events, Muchová broke Sabalenka's serve 5/5 times, a remarkable feat against such a strong server. Sabalenka won nearly 70% of her first serve points.

Muchová will face the winner of No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek and No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maia in the French Open final on Saturday.

This article tagged under:

French Opentennis
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us