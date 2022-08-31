Serena Williams

Twitter Explodes After Serena Williams' Epic Win Over Anett Kontaveit at 2022 US Open

Social media was buzzing after Williams' big win over Kontaveit

By Sanjesh Singh

Twitter explodes after Serena Williams’ epic win over Kontaveit at 2022 US Open originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

There are no more superlatives to describe Serena Williams. 

The 40-year-old Williams continued her run at the 2022 U.S. Open with an immense win over world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in the women’s singles on Wednesday night.

Williams opened the contest winning the first set 7-6, but Kontaveit fired back by claiming the second set 6-2. In the end, Williams proved to be too much to handle for Kontaveit as she closed out the final set 6-2. 

After her incredible outing, Twitter was filled with praise and amusing reactions as Williams heads into the next round of the tournament:

