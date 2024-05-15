Lifeless performance cements Rockies' sweep of Padres

On the heels of disappointing performances Monday and Tuesday against last place Colorado, the Padres turned in their worst performance of the series Wednesday afternoon, losing 8-0.

Michael King's up and down season continued, following his seven shutout innings against the Dodgers with six runs over 5.1 innings. Colorado plated three on three hits in the second inning, fueled by Brenton Doyle's leadoff home run. Jordan Beck added a two-run double. Jacob Stallings made it a 5-0 game in the third with a two-run single.

Jeremiah Estrada replaced King in the sixth and gave up a two-run blast to Beck.

Meanwhile Mike Shildt's lineup - which was absent of leadoff hitter Luis Arraez and star rookie Jackson Merrill - was lifeless. They failed to get a hit against Austin Gomber until Jurickson Profar singled in the fourth inning.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Gomber didn't allow a run over six innings, giving up two hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

Tatis, Manny Machado, Jake Cronenworth and Xander Bogaerts combined to go 1-for-13, with Bogaerts tallying the lone hit.

An early gaffe by Fernando Tatis Jr. set the tone for the afternoon. Tatis passed second base as Jake Cronenworth flew out to left field, but failed to tough second base as he returned to first. The Rockies doubled him up to end the inning.

Colorado entered the series with four straight wins, and pushed that run to seven at Petco Park. The Padres had won four straight series, punctuated by an impressive performance against the Dodgers. The sweep sends them back under .500, at 22-24 as they head to Atlanta for a four-game series.