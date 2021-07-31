Team USA boxer Keyshawn Davis continued his quest for a gold medal in the lightweight division after upsetting No. 1 seed Sofiane Oumiha of France.

Davis defeated Oumiha by TKO, and he is now moving on to the lightweight quarterfinal.

Davis, a 22-year-old from Virginia, called his shot prior to the event.

Today gonna be one of my best performances.🤝 — Keyshawn Davis (@KeyshawnDavis8) July 30, 2021

Team USA has not claimed a gold medal in boxing since Andre Ward at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Davis is its best hope in Tokyo, as he's now three victories away.

Next up, Davis will face Gabil Mamedov of the Russian Olympic Committee in the quarterfinals on Monday, Aug. 2 at 10:48 p.m. ET.