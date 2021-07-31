team usa

USA's Keyshawn Davis Knocks Out No. 1 Seed Sofiane Oumiha In Lightweight Division

No. 1 seed Sofiane Oumiha of France won't medal after claiming silver in 2016

By Logan Reardon

Keyshawn Davis celebrates after winning against France's Sofiane Oumiha after their men's light (57-63kg) preliminaries round at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 31, 2021.
Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images

Team USA boxer Keyshawn Davis continued his quest for a gold medal in the lightweight division after upsetting No. 1 seed Sofiane Oumiha of France.

Davis defeated Oumiha by TKO, and he is now moving on to the lightweight quarterfinal.

Davis, a 22-year-old from Virginia, called his shot prior to the event.

Team USA has not claimed a gold medal in boxing since Andre Ward at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Davis is its best hope in Tokyo, as he's now three victories away.

Next up, Davis will face Gabil Mamedov of the Russian Olympic Committee in the quarterfinals on Monday, Aug. 2 at 10:48 p.m. ET.

