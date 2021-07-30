Djokovic Faces Sverev in Men's Single Tennis Semis; Americans Beaten for Bronze in Doubles

After a win for Russia's Khachanov in the first semifinal, Novak Djokovic can reach his first Olympic gold medal match with a win over Germany's Alexander Zverev.

Viewers can tune in live to the matchup here:

In the men's doubles, New Zealand's Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell beat out the American duo of Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren for the bronze medal.

The win marked the first tennis medal for New Zealand since 1912.

In the final, Croatian world no. 1 pair Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić will meet another Croatian duo, Marin Čilić and Ivan Dodig.