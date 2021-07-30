Tokyo Olympics

Djokovic Faces Sverev in Men's Single Tennis Semis; Americans Beaten for Bronze in Doubles

Tennys Sandgren of Team USA and Austin Krajicek of Team USA play Marcus Daniell of Team New Zealand and Michael Venus of Team New Zealand in their Men's Doubles Bronze Medal match on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
After a win for Russia's Khachanov in the first semifinal, Novak Djokovic can reach his first Olympic gold medal match with a win over Germany's Alexander Zverev.

Viewers can tune in live to the matchup here:

In the men's doubles, New Zealand's Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell beat out the American duo of Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren for the bronze medal.

The win marked the first tennis medal for New Zealand since 1912.

In the final, Croatian world no. 1 pair Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić will meet another Croatian duo, Marin Čilić and Ivan Dodig.

