The San Diego Seals score 11 straight goals, including 6 by Austin Staats, as they roll to a 16-5 win

The San Diego Seals fell behind the Colorado Mammoth 3-0 Sunday at Pechanga Arena, then unleashed their offensive fury as they surged to a 16-5 win over the Colorado Mammoth.

Austin Staats scored 5 first half goals, then added another after the break for the rare "sock trick," a 6 goal game.

Staats is scary good 😧



Auddy absolutely unloads for a sock trick 🧦 pic.twitter.com/wzj57ATF1g — San Diego Seals (@SealsLax) February 5, 2024

Curtis Dickson had 3 goals and 7 assists for a game high 10 points.

The Seals offense scored 11 straight goals at one point in this game, turning a 5-4 deficit into a 15-5 lead.

With the win, the Seals improved to 6-2 8 games into the National Lacrosse League season. The Seals have won 4 straight and their next game is February 10th against the New York Riptide.