Bengals' Trey Hendrickson Strip Sacks Raiders' Derek Carr For Turnover

Trey Hendrickson’s dominance has carried over into the postseason.

The Cincinnati Bengals defensive end came up with a huge quarterback takedown in the first quarter of Saturday's wild card showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.



On a third-and-8, Hendrickson not only got to Raiders quarterback Derek Carr but forced a fumble, as well. Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi came up with the loose ball for the game’s first turnover.

Cincinnati capitalized on the turnover a handful of plays later, as Evan McPherson made a 31-yard field goal to give the Bengals a 10-3 lead.

Hendrickson, who signed with the Bengals on a four-year, $60 million deal last offseason, racked up a career-high 14 sacks this season.