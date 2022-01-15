NFL Playoffs

Bengals' Trey Hendrickson Strip Sacks Raiders' Derek Carr For Turnover

The Bengals capitalized on the turnover to extend their lead over the Raiders

By NBC Sports Staff

USA Today

Trey Hendrickson’s dominance has carried over into the postseason.

The Cincinnati Bengals defensive end came up with a huge quarterback takedown in the first quarter of Saturday's wild card showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

On a third-and-8, Hendrickson not only got to Raiders quarterback Derek Carr but forced a fumble, as well. Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi came up with the loose ball for the game’s first turnover.

Cincinnati capitalized on the turnover a handful of plays later, as Evan McPherson made a 31-yard field goal to give the Bengals a 10-3 lead.

Hendrickson, who signed with the Bengals on a four-year, $60 million deal last offseason, racked up a career-high 14 sacks this season.

This article tagged under:

NFL PlayoffsNFLLas Vegas RaidersCincinnati Bengals
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us