Soto Homers, Martinez Deals as Padres End Skid Against Braves

For the fourth straight game the Padres were quiet at the plate. This time it was just enough.

Juan Soto connected on his fourth home run of the season in the fourth inning, lifting San Diego to a 1-0 win in their series finale against Atlanta.

After dropping three in a row, while managing just one run in the process Bob Melvin's team secured its first win since Saturday night.

Soto started to find his rhythm Tuesday night, ending a five-game 0-for-15 streak with a single and a fielders choice RBI. He continued that trend with his 431-foot blast.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Juan Soto dinger gets the scoring started in Padres-Braves! pic.twitter.com/vdIeHqyXrz — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 19, 2023

Machado nearly added his second homer of the season, sending one 404 feet off of Charlie Morton. Atlanta center fielder Sam Hilliard kept the ball in the yard though, crashing into the fence to rob Machado of the home run.

Nick Martinez tossed a much-needed gem. The veteran righty went seven scoreless, allowing just three hits and two walks while striking out six. He escaped a bases-loaded jam in the third inning. After giving up singles to Hilliard and Kevin Pillar and walking Ozzie Albies, Martinez responded with a strikeout of Austin Riley to get out of trouble.

Martinez also made it through seven frames in his season debut against the Rockies. He hadn't allowed fewer than three runs in a prior start. After giving up three in six innings last week against Milwaukee the righty now has back-to-back quality starts.

Martinez also benefited from multiple dazzling defensive plays from Machado.

Josh Hader logged his fifth save of the season.

The Padres are 9-11, and with 20 games in the books Fernando Tatis Jr.'s PED suspension is officially over. He will play in a regular season game for the first time since 2021 Thursday in Arizona.