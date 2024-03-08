How to watch USWNT vs. Brazil in Concacaf W Gold Cup Final

The first ever Concacaf W Gold Cup will feature two heavyweights in the final.

The U.S. women's national team and Brazil will face off for the trophy after battling rocky conditions in their semifinal matches.

Brazil first topped Mexico 3-0 on a rainy pitch in San Diego before the U.S. slid past Canada 2-2 (3-1 penalties) in even worse conditions on the same field.

Mother Nature isn't expected to be a factor for the final, so here's everything to know for USWNT-Brazil:

When is the USWNT vs. Brazil Gold Cup final?

The USWNT and Brazil will meet on Sunday, March 10.

What time is the USWNT vs. Brazil Gold Cup final?

Kick-off time is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT.

Where is the USWNT vs. Brazil Gold Cup final?

Snapdragon Stadium, home of the San Diego Wave, is the venue for the final.

How to watch the USWNT vs. Brazil Gold Cup final

The game will be available to stream in English on Paramount+ and in Spanish on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

What is Brazil's FIFA women's ranking?

Brazil currently is ranked No. 11 in FIFA's latest ranking, dropping two spots from the last edition. The USWNT, for comparison's sake, is No. 2, up one spot from last time.

