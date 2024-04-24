SDSU's Lamont Butler enters the transfer portal

The player who hit the biggest shot in San Diego State basketball history, may have played his last game for the Aztecs.

Senior guard Lamont Butler entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday night.

Butler announced his decision on social media.

Always love Aztec Nation 🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/M0DrXaAhm9 — Lamont Butler (@lamont_butler1) April 25, 2024

“My last 4 years at San Diego State has been a dream come true,” he wrote on Wednesday night. “We’ve been able to accomplish so much in my time here. I will forever cherish the memories I made in an Aztec jersey. I’ve made lifelong friendships and was gifted with a brotherhood that no one can take away from me. Thank you to the Show and the amazing fans for your support.

“Thank you to my coaches for allowing me to be an intricate member of this program. Thank you to my teammates for helping me grow as a person and always being there for me. Thank you to the city of San Diego for embracing my family and I. San Diego will always be my home! With that being said I will explore my opportunities by entering into the transfer portal while keeping the option to return to San Diego State.”

In the 2023 NCAA Tournament Final Four, Butler hit a go-ahead jumper at the buzzer to beat Florida Atlantic 72-71. The shot made Butler a hoops hero for eternity at San Diego State and sent the Aztecs to their only appearance in the NCAA National Championship game.

Butler, who tested the NBA waters after the 2022-23 season, returned for his senior year at SDSU this past season.

Butler was the defensive leader on an Aztec team that advanced to the Sweet 16 for the second straight season.

In this new age of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) in college athletics, Butler will be looking to cash in at a college next season, potentially earning as much as 6 figures.

If he doesn't find a different college to his liking, Butler left open the possibility of returning to SDSU for what would be his final year to eligibility.