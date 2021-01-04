Schakel, Aztecs Hold on This Time, Beat Rams 78-65

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jordan Schakel hit 8 of 11 3-pointers and scored a career-high 28 points as San Diego State got past Colorado State 78-65 on Monday night.

For the second straight game the Aztecs jumped out to a 26-point first half lead against the Rams.

In case you missed @jordanschakel going off for a career-high 28 points and 8 threes in our 78-65 win...here you go. #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/soTmBeK91O — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) January 5, 2021

Colorado State defeated San Diego State 70-67 on Saturday, setting a school and Mountain West Conference record by erasing a 26-point deficit. In the rally they had a 19-0 first-half run and went 14-0 in the second half before scoring the last 11 points of the game.

In this one the Rams trailed by 29, 42-13, late in the first half and had a 14-0 run early in the second half but never got closer than 14 points until scoring the final basket of the game.

Colorado State threatened to get within 12, but a Nathan Mensah block at the basket was followed by a 15-6 Aztec run to put the game out of reach.

Yea... Nathan says I don't think so! #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/qVgt9wsvNu — San Diego State Men's Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) January 5, 2021

Terrell Gomez had 13 points for San Diego State (7-2, 1-1 Mountain West Conference). Matt Mitchell added 12 points. Nathan Mensah had 11 points.

David Roddy and John Tonje had 15 points for the Rams (6-2, 3-1), whose four-game win streak was broken. Isaiah Stevens had 11 points.