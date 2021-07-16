SDSU

San Diego State, USC Highlight Wooden Legacy Field on Thanksgiving Weekend

By Associated Press

Saint Joseph’s will play Southern California and Georgetown will take on San Diego State in the Wooden Legacy on Thanksgiving weekend.

The four-game event will be Nov. 25-26 at the Anaheim Convention Center Arena. The losing teams will meet in the third-place game, while the winners advance to the title game of the event named for Hall of Fame coach John Wooden.

USC and San Diego State finished last season ranked in the Top 25. The Trojans advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Georgetown won the Big East Tournament title. Saint Joseph's won four its final five games to end the season.

