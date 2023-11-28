From Prime Time to San Diego: San Diego State hires Sean Lewis as Aztecs head football coach

Colorado's offensive coordinator Sean Lewis will be the new head football coach at San Diego State University, NBC 7 confirmed on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Lewis joined Deion Sander's staff at Colorado after leaving a head-coaching job at Kent State. During his time there, from 2018-22, Lewis had tremendous success, coaching the team to a pair of bowl games in five seasons thanks to a consistent, exciting, high-powered offense.

The 2020 Kent State team led all of college football in yards per game, with 606, and points per game, with 49.8.

Lewis, obviously, is an offensive-minded coach, who likes to stretch the field, piling up yards and points. That is in stark contrast to an Aztec offense that was continually among the lowest-ranking units in college ball during the past few years. SDSU was not among the top 100 teams this season in scoring offense, passing offense or total offense.

San Diego State is hoping Lewis can jump-start the excitement around an Aztec program that lost 8 of its final 10 games this season and failed to fill seats in the $300 million Snapdragon Stadium.

San Diego State finished 4-8 in 2023 and failed to make a bowl game. Longtime Brady Hoke retired as SDSU head coach after the season finale against Fresno State.