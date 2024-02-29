San Diego State football releases 2024 schedule

San Diego State football opens its 102nd season of play on August 31st at home against Texas A&M Commerce.

The Aztecs play 6 of their 12 games at Snapdragon Stadium in what will be SDSU's first season under new head coach Sean Lewis.

The marquee home game is September 7th against Oregon State. The Beavers, who spent much of last season in the Top 25 national rankings, went 8-5 last season, including a 26-9 win over SDSU in Corvallis.

🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴



Get your tickets! Let’s pack Snapdragon and make the most of these opportunities!!#AztecFAST 🍢 x #BeTheA1pha 🐺



🌴🌴🌴🌴🌴 https://t.co/KBULzZE5Nj — 🔴 Sean Lewis ⚫️ (@TheHC_CoachLew) February 29, 2024

The Aztecs first road game will come the following Saturday, September 14th in Berkeley against the Cal Golden Bears.

SDSU kicks off Mountain West Conference play October 5th with a home game against Hawai'i. The final game of the regular season will be November 39th against Air Force at Snapdragon Stadium.

The 2024 Mountain West schedule follows a 7 +1 model, with each MWC team playing 7 conference opponents, and face either Washington State or Oregon State, with an even split of 4 home and 4 road games.

2024 San Diego State Football Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 31 -- Texas A&M-Commerce

Saturday, Sept. 7 -- Oregon State

Saturday, Sept. 14 -- at California

Saturday, Sept. 21 -- OPEN

Saturday, Sept. 28 -- at Central Michigan

Saturday, Oct. 5 -- Hawai’i*

Saturday, Oct. 12 -- at Wyoming*

Saturday, Oct. 19 -- OPEN

Saturday, Oct. 26 -- Washington State

Saturday, Nov. 2 -- at Boise State*

Saturday, Nov. 9 -- New Mexico*

Saturday, Nov. 16 -- at UNLV*

Saturday, Nov. 23 -- at Utah State*

Saturday, Nov. 30 -- Air Force*

TBA -- Mountain West Championship Game

Game times and television arrangements will be announced at a later date.