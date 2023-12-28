On Friar Podcast: What prospects can help the Padres in 2024 with MadFriars

Part of the Padres downfall in 2023 was, when they needed help to fill in for injured players, they didn't have anyone ready to go from the minor league system. There's plenty of talent in the pipeline but most of it was too young and inexperienced to step in.

That might not be the case in 2024. San Diego has restocked the farm and quite a bit of the youngsters are on the doorstep of being Major League-ready. So, where's the help going to come from and how much of it is there? That question is answered on the OnFriar Podcast with help from the Padres prospect gurus.

John Conniff from MadFriars travels the country watching and talking to San Diego's minor leaguers. He joins NBC 7's Derek Togerson and Darnay Tripp to talk about the names Padres fans need to know and who other teams might be interested in if a major trade is in the works (this is AJ Preller we're talking about, after all).

