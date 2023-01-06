San Diego Padres Sign Engel From White Sox, Bolster Outfield Depth

The San Diego Padres needed outfield depth at the Major League level before pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in a few weeks. It's not a household name but they did add a veteran piece on Friday.

Adam Engel signed a one year deal with San Diego. The 31-year-old spent the first six years of his career with the White Sox. He's not known as a huge offensive threat (career .631 OPS with 30 home runs in 1,413 at-bats). However, Engel is one heck of a defensive player.

In 2022 advanced metrics ranked him in the 90th percentile in all of MLB in sprint speed and ability to get a good jump on fly balls, and he's among the best outfielders in the game in outs above average. One of the few guys with better defensive stats is Trent Grisham, the Padres current 2-time Gold Glove winning centerfielder, and that leads us to an interesting thought.

The Friars are reportedly listening to trade offers that involve Grisham (and infielder Ha-Seong Kim). Signing Engel could be a move that gives San Diego an elite defensive centerfielder on the roster as a backup in case they do end up sending Grisham elsewhere, presumably to land another starting pitcher.

That last bit is all speculation, of course, but with AJ Preller calling the shots anything is possible.

