On Friar Podcast: Padres Projections, Who Will Exceed Expectations in 2024?

Will stars exceed expectations after a season were many big names had down years?

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

NBC Universal, Inc.

Not enough Padres lived up to the numbers on the backs of their baseball cards in 2023. Who will exceed expectations in 2024? Derek and Darnay take a look at projections for this year's group. Will Xander Bogaerts settle in? Will Manny Machado bounce back? Will Jake Cronenworth return to All-Star form? Will Fernando Tatis Jr. return to MVP-level production at the plate? The guys weigh in on what's anticipated from Padres top hitters and arms this year.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

