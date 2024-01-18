On Friar Podcast: Padres Projections, Who Will Exceed Expectations in 2024?

Not enough Padres lived up to the numbers on the backs of their baseball cards in 2023. Who will exceed expectations in 2024? Derek and Darnay take a look at projections for this year's group. Will Xander Bogaerts settle in? Will Manny Machado bounce back? Will Jake Cronenworth return to All-Star form? Will Fernando Tatis Jr. return to MVP-level production at the plate? The guys weigh in on what's anticipated from Padres top hitters and arms this year.

