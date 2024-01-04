On Friar Podcast: Padres Find Arms Overseas and Shildt's Staff with Kyle Glaser

The Padres have a bullpen, and Mike Shildt has a coaching staff! Darnay discusses the news of the last couple weeks with Baseball America’s Kyle Glaser. What should we expect from Woo Suk Go and Yuki Matsui? And how should fans feel about this group of relievers? Shildt introduced his first Padres coaching staff. It features minor league ties and is missing a bench coach - what should we make of all that? Glaser shares his valuable insight on all things Padres.

