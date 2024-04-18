Padres

On Friar Podcast: Pitching Ninja on King, Cease and Padres Retooled Rotation

What makes King and Cease so nasty? Rob also explains why it’s too soon to worry about Darvish and Musgrove.

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

One of our favorite guests is back! Rob Friedman is better known as Pitching Ninja and he returns to share his insight on the Padres' new look rotation. Michael King flirted with a No-No Wednesday. Dylan Cease looks like the ace of the staff. But Joe Musgrove has been shaky and Yu Darvish is on the IL. The guys discuss the starters, Jhony Brito, Yuki Matsui and Robert Suarez, Tom Cosgrove's sweeper and other arms in the system.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

