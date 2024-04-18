On Friar Podcast: Pitching Ninja on King, Cease and Padres Retooled Rotation

One of our favorite guests is back! Rob Friedman is better known as Pitching Ninja and he returns to share his insight on the Padres' new look rotation. Michael King flirted with a No-No Wednesday. Dylan Cease looks like the ace of the staff. But Joe Musgrove has been shaky and Yu Darvish is on the IL. The guys discuss the starters, Jhony Brito, Yuki Matsui and Robert Suarez, Tom Cosgrove's sweeper and other arms in the system.

